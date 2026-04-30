Protect your forms from spam and abuse (Free, Pro, and Business)
Contact, registration, and checkout forms are common targets for automated abuse. This guide covers form protection: verifying that visitors are human, limiting repeated submissions, and blocking known attack patterns. The core workflow uses features available on all plans. Pro and Business plan features are included as callouts.
Turnstile verifies visitors are human without visible challenges. This guide uses Managed mode, which automatically chooses between a non-interactive or checkbox challenge based on visitor risk level. For other widget modes, refer to Widget types.
Adding Turnstile involves three steps: create a widget in the dashboard, add the client-side snippet to your form page, and validate the token on your server before processing the submission.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Turnstile page.Go to Turnstile
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Select Add widget.
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Fill out the required information:
- Widget name: A descriptive name for your widget.
- Hostname management: Domains where the widget will be used.
- Widget mode: Choose from Managed, Non-Interactive, or Invisible.
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(Optional) Configure Pre-clearance support for single-page applications.
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Select Create to save your widget.
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Copy your sitekey and secret key, and store the secret key securely.
Store the sitekey and secret key. You will use the sitekey in the client-side snippet and the secret key for server-side validation.
Add the Turnstile script and widget
div element to each form you want to protect. Replace
<YOUR-SITE-KEY> with the sitekey from the previous step.
The widget renders in the form and generates a token when the visitor passes verification. The token is included in the form submission as the
cf-turnstile-response field.
Server-side validation is required. The client-side widget alone does not protect your forms because attackers can submit directly to your form endpoint. Tokens can only be validated once.
Call the Siteverify API before processing any form submission:
Replace
"<YOUR-SECRET-KEY>" with your Turnstile secret key. The endpoint returns a JSON object with a
success field. Only process the form submission if
success is
true.
For validation examples in PHP, Python, Java, and C#, refer to Validate the token.
Some abuse scripts skip the browser entirely and POST directly to your form endpoints. Application Security rate limiting rules catch these requests because client-side verification only runs in a browser.
Before creating a rate limiting rule, check the normal submission rate for your form endpoints. Your rate limit threshold should be above this baseline to avoid blocking legitimate traffic.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Analytics page.Go to Analytics
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In the Traffic tab, select a time period with non-peak traffic, or with the lowest visitor activity.
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Use the Add filter button to narrow results to your form endpoint traffic.
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Note the typical request rate per IP address. Your rate limit should be above this baseline.
If you do not have enough traffic data to establish a baseline, start with a conservative threshold and adjust based on Security Events after deployment.
Create a rule that limits how many times a single IP address can submit to your form endpoint within a given period. Adjust the path, threshold, and period for your site.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security rules page.Go to Security rules
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Select Create rule and choose Rate limiting rules.
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Enter a name for the rule (for example, "Rate limit contact form submissions").
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Under When incoming requests match, select Edit expression and enter:Replace "/contact" with your form endpoint path.
(http.request.uri.path eq "/contact" and http.request.method eq "POST")
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Under With the same characteristics, verify that IP is selected. On Free plans, this is preset to IP.
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Under When rate exceeds, enter 5 for Requests and select a value for Period. On Free plans, select 10 seconds. Pro and above plans offer additional periods. For available values by plan, refer to Rate limiting parameters.
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Under Then take action, select an action from the Choose action dropdown. On Free plans, select Block. On Pro and above, Managed Challenge is recommended because it allows legitimate users who trigger the limit to pass by completing a challenge.
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Under For duration, select a duration for the action. On Free plans, select 10 seconds. Pro and above plans offer longer durations. This is how long the action applies after the rate limit is triggered.
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Select Deploy.
Instead of showing the default Cloudflare error page when a rate limit is reached, you can configure a custom response. For details, refer to Create a rate limiting rule in the dashboard.
Rate limiting alone does not catch targeted attack patterns like SQL injection or cross-site scripting (XSS) in form fields. Application Security custom rules and managed rulesets let you block these specific patterns targeting your form endpoints. Custom rules run before rate limiting rules and managed rulesets in the execution order.
Create a custom rule that challenges POST requests to your form endpoints from sources that are not verified bots.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security rules page.Go to Security rules
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Select Create rule > Custom rules.
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Enter a name for the rule (for example, "Challenge spam form submissions").
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Under When incoming requests match, select Edit expression and enter:
Replace
/contactwith your form endpoint path. The
not cf.client.botclause exempts verified bots (such as search engine crawlers) from the rule.
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Under Then take action, select Managed Challenge.
Start with Managed Challenge to observe which requests are flagged before switching to Block.
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Select Deploy.
After deploying, review Security Events to check whether the rule is matching legitimate traffic. If legitimate users are being challenged, narrow the expression or switch to a less aggressive action.
Bot Fight Mode challenges requests that match known bot patterns across your entire domain. It is available on all plans and requires no configuration beyond turning it on.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security Settings page.Go to Settings
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Filter by Bot traffic.
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Go to Bot fight mode.
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Turn Bot fight mode on.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > Bots.
- For Bot Fight Mode, select On.
Bot Fight Mode protects your entire domain without endpoint restrictions. You cannot create exceptions using custom rules to bypass Bot Fight Mode.
After deploying Turnstile, rate limiting rules, and Application Security rules, monitor your form endpoints to verify your rules are working and to detect new attack patterns.
Security Events shows requests that Cloudflare security products acted on or flagged, including blocks, challenges, and skips. Filter by your form endpoint paths to see what is being blocked and what is getting through. A high volume of blocked or challenged requests to your form paths confirms the rules are active.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Analytics page.Go to Analytics
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Select the Events tab.
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Use the Add filter button to narrow results to your form endpoint traffic.
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Review the sampled logs. For each event, check:
- Action taken: Whether the request was blocked, challenged, or allowed
- Source: The rule or feature that triggered the action
- IP address: Whether a single IP is generating many events
- URI path: Whether requests target your form endpoints specifically
If legitimate users are being challenged, narrow the rule expression or switch to a less aggressive action.
Configure a notification to receive alerts when there is an unusual spike in security events on your domain.
For alert types, trigger thresholds, and setup instructions, refer to Alerts for security events.
If a third-party script is injected into your form page, it can exfiltrate submitted data, including payment information. Client-Side Security monitors third-party scripts on your pages for changes and potential supply chain attacks.
To enable monitoring:
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security Settings page.Go to Settings
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(Optional) Filter by Client-side abuse.
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Turn on Continuous script monitoring.
After enabling, review detected scripts on the Web assets page under the Client-side resources tab to identify any unexpected scripts on your form pages. For the full setup workflow, refer to Get started with client-side security.
Turnstile
- Get started with Turnstile — create widgets, add the client snippet, and validate tokens
- Validate the token — server-side validation examples in multiple languages
- Integrate Turnstile, WAF, and Bot Management — tutorial combining all three products for login protection
Application Security
- Custom rules — create rules targeting specific request patterns
- Rate limiting rules — protect endpoints from high-volume abuse
- Security features interoperability — execution order and interaction between security features
Bots
- Bot Fight Mode — challenge requests matching bot patterns on Free plans
- Super Bot Fight Mode — granular bot controls for Pro and above
Client-Side Security
- Get started with client-side security — enable monitoring and review detected scripts