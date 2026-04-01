Cache content globally

Every request that reaches your origin server adds latency and costs. Cloudflare Cache serves static and dynamic content globally, reducing round-trip times for visitors and offloading traffic from your origin.

Solutions

Cache

Cache content at Cloudflare's global network of edge locations. Learn more about Cache.

Global distribution - Content cached in 300+ edge locations so visitors are served from the location nearest to them

- Content cached in 300+ edge locations so visitors are served from the location nearest to them Reduced latency - Cache hits are served directly from the edge, eliminating round-trips to your origin

- Cache hits are served directly from the edge, eliminating round-trips to your origin Customizable cache rules - Create rules that change how Cloudflare caches content, or transforms requests

- Create rules that change how Cloudflare caches content, or transforms requests Origin offload - Regional cache tiers intercept repeated requests before they reach your origin server

- Regional cache tiers intercept repeated requests before they reach your origin server Persistent caching - Long-tail content that would normally expire is kept in durable storage, reducing origin fetches for infrequently accessed assets