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Cache content globally

Every request that reaches your origin server adds latency and costs. Cloudflare Cache serves static and dynamic content globally, reducing round-trip times for visitors and offloading traffic from your origin.

Solutions

Cache

Cache content at Cloudflare's global network of edge locations. Learn more about Cache.

  • Global distribution - Content cached in 300+ edge locations so visitors are served from the location nearest to them
  • Reduced latency - Cache hits are served directly from the edge, eliminating round-trips to your origin
  • Customizable cache rules - Create rules that change how Cloudflare caches content, or transforms requests
  • Origin offload - Regional cache tiers intercept repeated requests before they reach your origin server
  • Persistent caching - Long-tail content that would normally expire is kept in durable storage, reducing origin fetches for infrequently accessed assets

Get started

  1. Configure Cache Rules
  2. Enable Tiered Cache
  3. Set up Cache Reserve