Cache content globally
Every request that reaches your origin server adds latency and costs. Cloudflare Cache serves static and dynamic content globally, reducing round-trip times for visitors and offloading traffic from your origin.
Cache content at Cloudflare's global network of edge locations. Learn more about Cache.
- Global distribution - Content cached in 300+ edge locations so visitors are served from the location nearest to them
- Reduced latency - Cache hits are served directly from the edge, eliminating round-trips to your origin
- Customizable cache rules - Create rules that change how Cloudflare caches content, or transforms requests
- Origin offload - Regional cache tiers intercept repeated requests before they reach your origin server
- Persistent caching - Long-tail content that would normally expire is kept in durable storage, reducing origin fetches for infrequently accessed assets