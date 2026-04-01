Store media at scale
Media files are large, and egress fees from traditional cloud storage can be significant at scale. Cloudflare R2 provides S3-compatible object storage with zero egress fees, and Workers lets you build custom processing pipelines for validation, transformation, and routing.
S3-compatible object storage with zero egress fees. Learn more about R2.
- Zero egress fees - No charges for data transferred out, regardless of volume
- S3 compatibility - Use any S3-compatible tool, SDK, or library without code changes
- Direct uploads - Issue presigned URLs so clients upload directly to R2 without routing through your servers
Build and deploy serverless applications on Cloudflare's global network. Learn more about Workers.
- Custom processing pipelines - Build media transformation, validation, and routing logic that runs at the edge