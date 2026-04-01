Store media at scale

Media files are large, and egress fees from traditional cloud storage can be significant at scale. Cloudflare R2 provides S3-compatible object storage with zero egress fees, and Workers lets you build custom processing pipelines for validation, transformation, and routing.

Solutions

R2

S3-compatible object storage with zero egress fees. Learn more about R2.

Zero egress fees - No charges for data transferred out, regardless of volume

- No charges for data transferred out, regardless of volume S3 compatibility - Use any S3-compatible tool, SDK, or library without code changes

- Use any S3-compatible tool, SDK, or library without code changes Direct uploads - Issue presigned URLs so clients upload directly to R2 without routing through your servers

Workers

Build and deploy serverless applications on Cloudflare's global network. Learn more about Workers.

Custom processing pipelines - Build media transformation, validation, and routing logic that runs at the edge