Accelerate your store's performance

Slow page loads directly reduce e-commerce conversion rates. Cloudflare accelerates your storefront with global edge caching, on-the-fly image optimization for product images, automatic asset minification, and server-side loading of analytics and marketing tags through Zaraz.

Solutions

Cache

Cache content at Cloudflare's global network of edge locations. Learn more about Cache.

Global content delivery - Static assets served from 300+ edge locations, reducing load times for international shoppers

Images

Transform, optimize, and deliver images at scale. Learn more about Images.

Image optimization - Automatic WebP/AV1 Image File Format (AVIF) conversion and on-the-fly responsive resizing for product images

Speed

Automatic optimizations for HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and fonts. Learn more about Speed.

Core Web Vitals improvement - Faster Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), reduced Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS), and improved Interaction to Next Paint (INP) through automatic asset optimization

Zaraz

Server-side loading of third-party tools to improve performance and privacy. Learn more about Zaraz.

Third-party script control - Load analytics, chat, and marketing tags through Cloudflare without blocking page rendering

Workers

Build and deploy serverless applications on Cloudflare's global network. Learn more about Workers.

Edge logic - Run custom performance optimizations at the edge, such as HTML rewriting and dynamic content assembly, without round-trips to your origin