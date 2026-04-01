Ensure device endpoint security
Granting access to corporate applications without verifying device health creates risk. Cloudflare One checks OS version, disk encryption, and antivirus status before allowing a device to connect, and integrates with CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and other Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tools.
Secure your organization with a cloud security platform that replaces legacy perimeters with Cloudflare's global network. Learn more about Cloudflare One.
- Posture checks - Verify OS version, disk encryption status, and antivirus presence before granting access
- Endpoint integration - Pull real-time device health signals from CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and other Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tools
- Conditional access - Gate application access on device posture results, so only healthy devices can connect
Device agent that routes traffic through Cloudflare's network. Learn more about Cloudflare One client.
- Always-on protection - Route device traffic through Cloudflare One at all times, enforcing Gateway policies regardless of network