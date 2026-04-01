Ensure device endpoint security

Granting access to corporate applications without verifying device health creates risk. Cloudflare One checks OS version, disk encryption, and antivirus status before allowing a device to connect, and integrates with CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and other Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tools.

Solutions

Cloudflare One

Secure your organization with a cloud security platform that replaces legacy perimeters with Cloudflare's global network. Learn more about Cloudflare One.

Posture checks - Verify OS version, disk encryption status, and antivirus presence before granting access

- Verify OS version, disk encryption status, and antivirus presence before granting access Endpoint integration - Pull real-time device health signals from CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and other Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tools

- Pull real-time device health signals from CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and other Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tools Conditional access - Gate application access on device posture results, so only healthy devices can connect

Cloudflare One client

Device agent that routes traffic through Cloudflare's network. Learn more about Cloudflare One client.

Always-on protection - Route device traffic through Cloudflare One at all times, enforcing Gateway policies regardless of network