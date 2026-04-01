SaaS platforms

Build multi-tenant platforms with custom domains, isolated compute, and per-customer configuration. Cloudflare SSL for SaaS provisions and renews SSL certificates for every customer hostname. Workers for Platforms runs customer code in isolated V8 environments. D1, KV, and R2 provide per-tenant data storage. Workers Analytics Engine and Logpush track usage for billing and compliance.

Architecture patterns

Custom domains with SSL

Allow customers to use their own domains with automatic certificate management:

SSL for SaaS provisions and renews certificates for every custom hostname

provisions and renews certificates for every custom hostname Cloudflare for Platforms routes customer domains to your platform with per-tenant configuration

Multi-tenant compute

Let customers deploy their own code on your platform:

Workers for Platforms runs customer code in isolated V8 environments

runs customer code in isolated V8 environments Dispatch namespaces route requests to the correct tenant Worker based on hostname or path

route requests to the correct tenant Worker based on hostname or path SSL for SaaS handles custom domains for each tenant

Full multi-tenant platform

Combine custom domains, tenant compute, and isolated storage:

SSL for SaaS manages customer hostnames and certificates

manages customer hostnames and certificates Workers for Platforms runs per-tenant application logic

runs per-tenant application logic D1 or KV stores per-tenant data with database-level or key-prefix isolation

or stores per-tenant data with database-level or key-prefix isolation R2 stores per-tenant files and assets

Prerequisites

Create a new application

Use an existing application

Related resources