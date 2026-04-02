Protect your APIs

APIs are exposed to abuse, injection attacks, and unauthorized access. Cloudflare provides defense in depth with API Shield schema validation, per-endpoint rate limiting, mutual TLS (mTLS) client authentication, and security rules.

Solutions

API Shield

Discover, secure, and monitor your APIs. Learn more about API Shield.

Schema validation - Reject requests that do not conform to your OpenAPI specification before they reach your origin

Rate Limiting

Limit request rates based on flexible matching criteria. Learn more about Rate Limiting.

Rate limiting - Prevent abuse and volumetric attacks with per-IP or per-API-key request limits

mTLS

Mutual TLS client certificate authentication. Learn more about mTLS.

Client authentication - Require mutual TLS certificates for machine-to-machine communication

Application Security

Get automatic protection from vulnerabilities and create your own custom rules. Learn more about Application Security.

Attack protection - Application security's managed rulesets block SQL injection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), and other injection attacks

Access

Zero Trust access control for applications and infrastructure. Learn more about Access.

Identity providers - Integrate with Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace, and other identity providers (IdPs) to gate API access

- Integrate with Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace, and other identity providers (IdPs) to gate API access Service tokens - Issue long-lived credentials for machine-to-machine authentication between services

Workers

Build and deploy serverless applications on Cloudflare's global network. Learn more about Workers.

JWT validation - Verify and decode JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) at the edge before requests reach your backend

- Verify and decode JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) at the edge before requests reach your backend Custom auth logic - Build any authentication scheme — API keys, Hash-based Message Authentication Code (HMAC) signatures, custom headers — directly at the edge