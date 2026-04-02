Protect your store

Online stores are targets for DDoS attacks, credential stuffing, payment fraud, and supply chain script injections. Cloudflare provides layered security — from SSL/TLS encryption and application security managed rulesets to bot detection and client-side script monitoring — that protects your store without adding friction for shoppers.

Solutions

Encrypt all traffic with free, automatic SSL certificates. Learn more about SSL/TLS.

PCI DSS compliance support - Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption and application security managed rulesets help meet Payment Card Industry (PCI) payment security requirements

Application security

Get automatic protection from vulnerabilities and create your own custom rules. Learn more about application security.

DDoS protection

Automatic mitigation of volumetric and application-layer DDoS attacks. Learn more about DDoS protection.

HTTP DDoS protection - Automatic, always-on mitigation of HTTP flood attacks, cache-busting attacks, and application-layer Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks at layer 7. No configuration required — active on all Cloudflare domains by default

Bot security

Machine learning powered bot detection with granular control over bot traffic. Learn more about Bot security.

Credential stuffing protection - ML-powered bot detection blocks automated login and account takeover attacks

Turnstile

Privacy-preserving CAPTCHA alternative for forms and user interactions. Learn more about Turnstile.

Payment form security - Privacy-preserving CAPTCHA alternative that protects checkout without adding user friction

Client-side security

Monitor and control third-party scripts and outbound connections on your pages. Learn more about Client-side security.

Supply chain protection - Detects malicious scripts injected by compromised third-party vendors (Magecart-style attacks)