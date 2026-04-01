Balance traffic across origins

If a single origin server handles all your traffic, any failure or overload takes your application offline. Cloudflare's load balancing distributes traffic across multiple origins with health checks and automatic failover.

Solutions

Load balancing

Distribute traffic across origins with health checks and failover. Learn more about load balancing.

Traffic distribution - Spread incoming load across multiple origin servers using weighted or latency-based policies

- Spread incoming load across multiple origin servers using weighted or latency-based policies Failover - Reroute traffic to healthy origins instantly when a server fails its health check

- Reroute traffic to healthy origins instantly when a server fails its health check Geographic steering - Route users to the nearest or best-performing origin based on latency or geography

Health checks

Monitor origin server health and availability. Learn more about health checks.

Health monitoring - Continuously probe origins and automatically remove unhealthy servers from rotation