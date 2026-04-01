Deploy frontend applications

Deploying a frontend application with React, Vue, Astro, or any other framework requires a platform that handles builds, previews, and global distribution. Cloudflare Workers deploys your frontend to 300+ edge locations with automatic builds triggered on push to GitHub or GitLab.

Solutions

Workers

Build and deploy serverless applications on Cloudflare's global network. Learn more about Workers.

Git integration - Automatic deployments triggered on push to GitHub or GitLab

- Automatic deployments triggered on push to GitHub or GitLab Preview deployments - Every pull request gets a unique URL for review before merging

- Every pull request gets a unique URL for review before merging Global distribution - Static assets and server-side logic served from 300+ edge locations

- Static assets and server-side logic served from 300+ edge locations Full-stack support - Serve frontend assets and handle Application Programming Interface (API) routes from a single deployment