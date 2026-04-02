Observe traffic patterns and analytics

Understanding how shoppers experience your store — page load times, security events, and traffic patterns — requires analytics that do not slow down your site. Cloudflare Web Analytics collects real user metrics without cookies, Security Analytics shows WAF and bot activity, and Logpush exports logs for compliance.

Solutions

Web analytics

Privacy-first, cookie-free analytics for websites. Learn more about Web analytics.

Real user metrics - Core Web Vitals and performance data collected from actual visitors without cookies or sampling

Security analytics

Analyze security events and fine-tune your Application Security configuration. Learn more about Security analytics.

Security visibility - Understand application security rule triggers, bot activity patterns, and attack trends in one view

Logpush

Stream logs from Cloudflare products to external destinations. Learn more about Logpush.

Compliance logging - Export detailed request logs to your Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system or data warehouse for audit trails and forensic analysis