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Enable customer code deployment

SaaS platforms often need to let customers run their own code — custom logic, integrations, webhooks — without compromising tenant isolation or platform stability. Cloudflare Workers for Platforms runs each customer's code in a separate V8 isolate with dispatch routing based on hostname, path, or header.

Solutions

Workers for Platforms

Deploy isolated Workers execution environments for your customers. Learn more about Workers for Platforms.

  • Tenant isolation - Each customer's code runs in a separate V8 isolate with no shared memory between tenants
  • Custom logic - Customers can deploy their own Workers to extend or customize your platform's behavior
  • Dispatch routing - Route incoming requests to the correct customer Worker based on hostname, path, or header
  • Observability - Tail Workers capture logs and errors across all tenant code from a single integration

Get started

  1. Workers for Platforms get started
  2. Configure Dispatch Namespaces