Enable customer code deployment
SaaS platforms often need to let customers run their own code — custom logic, integrations, webhooks — without compromising tenant isolation or platform stability. Cloudflare Workers for Platforms runs each customer's code in a separate V8 isolate with dispatch routing based on hostname, path, or header.
Deploy isolated Workers execution environments for your customers. Learn more about Workers for Platforms.
- Tenant isolation - Each customer's code runs in a separate V8 isolate with no shared memory between tenants
- Custom logic - Customers can deploy their own Workers to extend or customize your platform's behavior
- Dispatch routing - Route incoming requests to the correct customer Worker based on hostname, path, or header
- Observability - Tail Workers capture logs and errors across all tenant code from a single integration