Enable customer code deployment

SaaS platforms often need to let customers run their own code — custom logic, integrations, webhooks — without compromising tenant isolation or platform stability. Cloudflare Workers for Platforms runs each customer's code in a separate V8 isolate with dispatch routing based on hostname, path, or header.

Solutions

Workers for Platforms

Deploy isolated Workers execution environments for your customers. Learn more about Workers for Platforms.

Tenant isolation - Each customer's code runs in a separate V8 isolate with no shared memory between tenants

- Each customer's code runs in a separate V8 isolate with no shared memory between tenants Custom logic - Customers can deploy their own Workers to extend or customize your platform's behavior

- Customers can deploy their own Workers to extend or customize your platform's behavior Dispatch routing - Route incoming requests to the correct customer Worker based on hostname, path, or header

- Route incoming requests to the correct customer Worker based on hostname, path, or header Observability - Tail Workers capture logs and errors across all tenant code from a single integration