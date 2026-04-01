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Monitor performance

Understanding how real visitors experience your site requires metrics from actual sessions, not synthetic tests. Cloudflare Web Analytics collects Core Web Vitals and performance data from 100% of page views without cookies or sampling.

Solutions

Web Analytics

Privacy-first, cookie-free analytics for websites. Learn more about Web Analytics.

  • Real user metrics - Performance data collected from actual visitor sessions, not synthetic tests
  • Core Web Vitals - Track Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), Interaction to Next Paint (INP), and Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) scores across your real user base
  • No sampling - 100% of page views are measured without cookies, consent banners, or data sampling

Observatory

Run performance tests and get optimization recommendations. Learn more about Observatory.

  • Performance testing - Run on-demand speed tests and receive prioritized optimization recommendations

Get started

  1. Enable Web Analytics
  2. Run a speed test