Build and run AI applications

To build and deploy an AI application, you need compute for application logic, a way to run inference, and a gateway to manage costs across providers. Cloudflare Workers hosts your application logic and serves your frontend. Workers AI runs inference at the edge with pay-per-use pricing. AI Gateway adds caching, rate limiting, and observability across OpenAI, Anthropic, and other providers. Durable Objects coordinate stateful workflows and multi-turn conversations.

Solutions

Workers

Build and deploy serverless applications on Cloudflare's global network. Learn more about Workers.

Streaming responses - Stream AI responses token-by-token as they generate, without buffering the full reply

- Stream AI responses token-by-token as they generate, without buffering the full reply Full-stack deployment - Serve frontend and backend from a single deployment without managing separate infrastructure

Workers AI

Run inference on Cloudflare's global network via a Workers binding, with pay-per-use pricing. Learn more about Workers AI.

Global inference - Run models at the Cloudflare location nearest to the user, reducing round-trip latency

- Run models at the Cloudflare location nearest to the user, reducing round-trip latency Pay-per-use pricing - No GPU reservations or idle costs; pay only for tokens processed

AI Gateway

Proxy requests to any AI provider with caching, rate limiting, and unified analytics. Learn more about AI Gateway.

Provider flexibility - Route requests to OpenAI, Anthropic, Workers AI, or any other provider through a single endpoint

- Route requests to OpenAI, Anthropic, Workers AI, or any other provider through a single endpoint Unified observability - Track request volume, latency, costs, and errors across all providers in one place

Durable Objects

Stateful objects with strongly consistent storage and coordination. Learn more about Durable Objects.

Stateful workflows - Coordinate multi-step AI pipelines and maintain conversation state across requests