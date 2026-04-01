Secure your company's Internet access

Employees browsing the Internet encounter malware, phishing, and data exfiltration risks. Cloudflare Gateway filters DNS and HTTP traffic to block threats and enforce acceptable use policies, while browser isolation executes risky content in a remote browser.

Solutions

Gateway

Secure web gateway with DNS, HTTP, and network filtering. Learn more about Gateway.

Threat protection - Block malware, phishing, and command-and-control domains at the DNS and HTTP layers

- Block malware, phishing, and command-and-control domains at the DNS and HTTP layers Content filtering - Enforce acceptable use policies by blocking categories of domains across the organization

- Enforce acceptable use policies by blocking categories of domains across the organization Data protection - Inspect HTTP traffic and prevent sensitive data from being uploaded to unauthorized destinations

Cloudflare One

Secure your organization with a cloud security platform that replaces legacy perimeters with Cloudflare's global network. Learn more about Cloudflare One.

Browser isolation - Execute risky web content in a remote browser, keeping malware away from user devices

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