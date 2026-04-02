APIs and microservices

Build, secure, and manage Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) with rate limiting, authentication, and observability. Cloudflare Workers deploys API handlers globally with automatic scaling. API Shield validates requests against your OpenAPI specification. Rate Limiting prevents abuse. mTLS authenticates machine-to-machine communication. Cloudflare Tunnel and Access secure internal microservices. Logpush and Workers Analytics Engine provide monitoring.

Architecture patterns

Secure API gateway

Protect your APIs with defense in depth:

API Shield validates requests against your OpenAPI schema

validates requests against your OpenAPI schema Security rules managed rulesets block SQL injection, XSS, and OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities

managed rulesets block SQL injection, XSS, and OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities Rate Limiting prevents abuse and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks

prevents abuse and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks mTLS (mutual TLS) authenticates known clients with certificates

Edge-native APIs

Build APIs that run entirely on Cloudflare:

Workers handles request routing and business logic

handles request routing and business logic D1 or KV stores application data

or stores application data Queues handles async processing and webhooks

Microservices mesh

Connect and secure internal services:

Cloudflare Tunnel exposes services without public IPs

exposes services without public IPs Access enforces identity-based policies between services

enforces identity-based policies between services Workers acts as an API gateway for external consumers

Prerequisites

Create a new application

Use an existing application

A Cloudflare account ↗ .

. A domain added to Cloudflare with DNS records proxied through Cloudflare. This is required for API Shield, rate limiting, and application security.

For securing internal services with Cloudflare Tunnel and Access: a Cloudflare One organization created in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Related resources