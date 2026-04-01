Prevent data loss
Sensitive data — Personally Identifiable Information (PII), payment card numbers, health records — can leave your network through employee uploads, SaaS misconfigurations, or compromised applications. Cloudflare One detects sensitive data patterns in traffic and blocks exfiltration in real time.
Secure your organization with a cloud security platform that replaces legacy perimeters with Cloudflare's global network. Learn more about Cloudflare One.
- Data detection - Identify sensitive data patterns — Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Payment Card Industry (PCI), Protected Health Information (PHI), and custom patterns — in traffic flowing through Gateway
- Inline protection - Block uploads or transfers of sensitive data in real time before they leave the network
- SaaS visibility - Discover which SaaS applications employees are using, including unsanctioned shadow IT
- Posture management - Identify misconfigurations and overly permissive sharing settings across connected SaaS apps