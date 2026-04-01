Prevent data loss

Sensitive data — Personally Identifiable Information (PII), payment card numbers, health records — can leave your network through employee uploads, SaaS misconfigurations, or compromised applications. Cloudflare One detects sensitive data patterns in traffic and blocks exfiltration in real time.

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Cloudflare One

Secure your organization with a cloud security platform that replaces legacy perimeters with Cloudflare's global network. Learn more about Cloudflare One.

Data detection - Identify sensitive data patterns — Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Payment Card Industry (PCI), Protected Health Information (PHI), and custom patterns — in traffic flowing through Gateway

- Identify sensitive data patterns — Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Payment Card Industry (PCI), Protected Health Information (PHI), and custom patterns — in traffic flowing through Gateway Inline protection - Block uploads or transfers of sensitive data in real time before they leave the network

- Block uploads or transfers of sensitive data in real time before they leave the network SaaS visibility - Discover which SaaS applications employees are using, including unsanctioned shadow IT

- Discover which SaaS applications employees are using, including unsanctioned shadow IT Posture management - Identify misconfigurations and overly permissive sharing settings across connected SaaS apps