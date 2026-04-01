Secure API endpoints

API endpoints are vulnerable to schema violations, abuse, and unauthorized access. Cloudflare API Shield validates requests against your OpenAPI specification, and mutual TLS (mTLS) authenticates known clients with certificates.

Solutions

API Shield

Discover, secure, and monitor your APIs. Learn more about API Shield.

API discovery - Automatically identify API endpoints in your traffic, including undocumented ones

- Automatically identify API endpoints in your traffic, including undocumented ones Schema validation - Reject requests that do not conform to your OpenAPI specification

- Reject requests that do not conform to your OpenAPI specification Sequence mitigation - Detect and block API abuse patterns such as out-of-order requests

mTLS

Mutual TLS client certificate authentication. Learn more about mTLS.

mTLS authentication - Require client certificates for machine-to-machine API access