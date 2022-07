SSL for SaaS

Cloudflare for SaaS allows you to extend the security and performance benefits of Cloudflare’s network to your customers via their own custom or vanity domains.



For example, a customer may want to use their vanity domain app.customer.com to point to an application hosted on your Cloudflare zone service.saas.com .

SSL for SaaS is now part of the broader feature, Cloudflare for SaaS. As of July 11, 2022, the documentation has been relocated to Cloudflare for SaaS - SSL.