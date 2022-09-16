Cipher suites recommendations — Edge certificates
If your application has specific security requirements, Cloudflare recommends using the following values when you restrict cipher suites.
|Recommended security level
|Description
|Cipher suites to specify
|Other settings
|Modern
|Offers best security and performance, limiting your range of clients to modern devices and browsers. Supports TLS 1.2-1.3 cipher suites. All suites are forward-secret and support authenticated encryption (AEAD).
["ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384", "ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384"]
|Enable TLS 1.3.
|Compatible
|Provides broader compatibility with somewhat weaker security. Supports TLS 1.2-1.3 cipher suites. All suites are forward-secret.
["ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384", "ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA256", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA256", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-SHA384", "ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384"]
|Enable TLS 1.3.
|Legacy
|Includes all cipher suites that Cloudflare supports today. Broadest compatibility with the weakest security. Supports TLS 1.0-1.3 cipher suites.
["ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384", "ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA256", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA256", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-SHA384", "ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA", "AES128-GCM-SHA256", "AES128-SHA256", "AES128-SHA", "ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA", "AES256-GCM-SHA384", "AES256-SHA256", "AES256-SHA", "DES-CBC3-SHA"]
|Enable TLS 1.3.