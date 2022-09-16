Cloudflare Docs
SSL/TLS
Cloudflare Docs
SSL/TLS
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit SSL/TLS on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Cipher suites recommendations — Edge certificates

If your application has specific security requirements, Cloudflare recommends using the following values when you restrict cipher suites.

Recommended security levelDescriptionCipher suites to specifyOther settings
ModernOffers best security and performance, limiting your range of clients to modern devices and browsers. Supports TLS 1.2-1.3 cipher suites. All suites are forward-secret and support authenticated encryption (AEAD).["ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384", "ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384"]Enable TLS 1.3.
CompatibleProvides broader compatibility with somewhat weaker security. Supports TLS 1.2-1.3 cipher suites. All suites are forward-secret.["ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384", "ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA256", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA256", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-SHA384", "ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384"]Enable TLS 1.3.
LegacyIncludes all cipher suites that Cloudflare supports today. Broadest compatibility with the weakest security. Supports TLS 1.0-1.3 cipher suites.["ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384", "ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA256", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA256", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-SHA384", "ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA", "AES128-GCM-SHA256", "AES128-SHA256", "AES128-SHA", "ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA", "AES256-GCM-SHA384", "AES256-SHA256", "AES256-SHA", "DES-CBC3-SHA"]Enable TLS 1.3.