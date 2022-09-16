Cloudflare Docs
SSL/TLS
SSL/TLS
Compliance status

When you choose various cipher suites to use with your edge certificates, your application may need to be in compliance with various regulatory standards.

The following table provides a status list of various cipher suites.

StandardDescriptionCipher suites
PCI DSSRecommended cipher suites for compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard. Enhances payment card data security.TLS_AES_128_GCM_SHA256, TLS_AES_256_GCM_SHA384, TLS_CHACHA20_POLY1305_SHA256, ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256, ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256, ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384, ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384, ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305, ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305
FIPS-140-2Recommended cipher suites for with the Federal Information Processing Standard (140-2). Used to approve cryptographic modules.AES128-GCM-SHA256, AES128-SHA, AES128-SHA256, AES256-SHA, AES256-SHA256, DES-CBC3-SHA, ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256, ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA, ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA256, ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384, ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-SHA384, ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256, ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA, ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA256, ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384, ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA, ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384