Compliance status
When you choose various cipher suites to use with your edge certificates, your application may need to be in compliance with various regulatory standards.
The following table provides a status list of various cipher suites.
|Standard
|Description
|Cipher suites
|PCI DSS
|Recommended cipher suites for compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard. Enhances payment card data security.
TLS_AES_128_GCM_SHA256,
TLS_AES_256_GCM_SHA384,
TLS_CHACHA20_POLY1305_SHA256,
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256,
ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256,
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384,
ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384,
ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305,
ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305
|FIPS-140-2
|Recommended cipher suites for with the Federal Information Processing Standard (140-2). Used to approve cryptographic modules.
AES128-GCM-SHA256,
AES128-SHA,
AES128-SHA256,
AES256-SHA,
AES256-SHA256,
DES-CBC3-SHA,
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256,
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA,
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA256,
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384,
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-SHA384,
ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256,
ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA,
ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA256,
ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384,
ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA,
ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384