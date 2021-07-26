SoftHSMv2
1. Install and configure SoftHSMv2
First, we install SoftHSMv2 and configure it to store tokens in the default location
/var/lib/softhsm/tokens. We also need to give the
softhsm group permission to this directory as this is how the
keyless user will access this directory.
$ sudo apt-get install -y softhsm2 opensc
#...
$ cat <<EOF | sudo tee /etc/softhsm/softhsm2.confdirectories.tokendir = /var/lib/softhsm/tokensobjectstore.backend = filelog.level = DEBUGslots.removable = falseEOF
$ sudo mkdir /var/lib/softhsm/tokens$ sudo chown root:softhsm $_$ sudo chmod 0770 /var/lib/softhsm/tokens$ sudo usermod -G softhsm keyless$ sudo usermod -G softhsm $(whoami)
$ echo 'export SOFTHSM2_CONF=/etc/softhsm/softhsm2.conf' | tee -a ~/.profile$ source ~/.profile
2. Create a token and private keys, and generate CSRs
Next, we create a token in slot 0 called
test-token and secure it with a PIN of
1234. In this slot we’ll store the RSA keys for our SSL certificates for
keyless-softhsm.example.com.
$ sudo -u keyless softhsm2-util --init-token --slot 0 --label test-token --pin 1234 --so-pin 4321The token has been initialized.
Using cfssl, we generate the private keys and Certificate Signing Requests (CSRs), the latter of which will be sent to a Certificate Authority (CA) for signing.
$ cat <<EOF | tee csr.json{ "hosts": [ "keyless-softhsm.example.com" ], "CN": "keyless-softhsm.example.com", "key": { "algo": "rsa", "size": 2048 }, "names": [{ "C": "US", "L": "San Francisco", "O": "TLS Fun", "OU": "Technical Operations", "ST": "California" }]}EOF
$ cfssl genkey csr.json | cfssljson -bare certificate2018/08/12 00:52:22 [INFO] generate received request2018/08/12 00:52:22 [INFO] received CSR2018/08/12 00:52:22 [INFO] generating key: rsa-20482018/08/12 00:52:22 [INFO] encoded CSR
3. Convert and import the key
Now that the key has been generated, it’s time to load it into the slot we created. Before doing so, we need to convert from PKCS#1 to PKCS#8 format. During import we specify the token and PIN from token initialization and provide a unique hexadecimal ID and label to the key.
$ openssl pkcs8 -topk8 -inform PEM -outform PEM -nocrypt -in certificate-key.pem -out certificate-key.p8$ sudo chown keyless certificate-key.p8
$ sudo -u keyless softhsm2-util --pin 1234 --import ./certificate-key.p8 --token test-token --id a000 --label rsa-privkeyFound slot 915669571 with matching token label.The key pair has been imported.
After importing we ask
pkcs11-tool to confirm the objects have been successfully stored in the token.
$ sudo -u keyless pkcs11-tool --module /usr/lib/softhsm/libsofthsm2.so -l -p 1234 --token test-token --list-objectsPublic Key Object; RSA 2048 bits label: rsa-privkey ID: a000 Usage: verifyPrivate Key Object; RSA label: rsa-privkey ID: a000 Usage: sign
4. Modify your gokeyless config file and restart the service
With the keys in place, it’s time to build the configuration file that the key server will read on startup. The
id refers to the hexadecimal ID you provided to the
softhsm2-util import statement; we used
a000 so it is encoded as
%a0%00. The
module-path will vary slightly based on the Linux distribution you are using. On Debian it should be
/usr/lib/softhsm/libsofthsm2.so.
Open up
/etc/keyless/gokeyless.yaml and immediately after
private_key_stores:- dir: /etc/keyless/keys
add
- uri: pkcs11:token=test-token;id=%a0%00?module-path=/usr/lib/softhsm/libsofthsm2.so&pin-value=1234&max-sessions=1
Save the config file, restart
gokeyless, and verify it started successfully.
$ sudo systemctl restart gokeyless.service$ sudo systemctl status gokeyless.service -l