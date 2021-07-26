Uploading

Custom Certificates can be uploaded in the Cloudflare Dashboard or using the Cloudflare API.

​ Certificate packs

Certificates uploaded to Cloudflare will be automatically grouped together into a Certificate Pack External link icon Open external link before being deployed to the global edge. A Certificate Pack is a group of certificates that share the same set of hostnames, e.g., example.com and *.example.com , but use different signature algorithms. Each pack can include up to three certificates, with one from each of the following signature algorithms: SHA-2/RSA , SHA-2/ECDSA , and SHA-1/RSA .

​ Certificate requirements

Certificates are parsed and checked for validity before being accepted. Each certificate uploaded must:

Be encoded in PEM format

Not be expiring in less than 14 days from time of upload

Have a subject alternative name (SAN) matching at least one hostname in the zone where it’s being uploaded

Use a private key greater than or equal to a minimum length (currently 2048 bit for RSA and 225 bit for ECDSA)

Be publicly trusted by a major browser, unless the User Defined bundling method is used

​ Using the Cloudflare API

The call below will upload a certificate for use with www.example.com. External link icon Open external link Cloudflare will automatically bundle the certificate with a certificate chain optimized for maximum compatibility with browsers.

Note that if you are using an ECC key generated by OpenSSL, you will need to first remove the -----BEGIN EC PARAMETERS-----...-----END EC PARAMETERS----- section of the file.

​ 1. Prior to uploading your certificate, you will need to replace line endings with the string “

” and build the payload

$ cat app_example_com.pem -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- MIIFJDCCBAygAwIBAgIQD0ifmj/Yi5NP/2gdUySbfzANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQsFADBN MQswCQYDVQQGEwJVUzEVMBMGA1UEChMMRGlnaUNlcnQgSW5jMScwJQYDVQQDEx5E .. . SzSHfXp5lnu/3V08I72q1QNzOCgY1XeL4GKVcj4or6cT6tX6oJH7ePPmfrBfqI/O OeH8gMJ+FuwtXYEPa4hBf38M5eU5xWG7 -----END CERTIFICATE----- $ MYCERT = " $( cat www_example_com.pem | perl -pe 's/ \r ?

/ \\ n/' | sed -e 's/..$//' ) " $ MYKEY = " $( cat www_example_com.key | perl -pe 's/ \r ?

/ \\ n/' | sed -e 's/..$//' ) "

With the certificate and key saved to environment variables (using escaped newlines), we build the payload:

$ request_body = $( < < ( cat << EOF { "certificate": " $MYCERT ", "private_key": " $MYKEY ", "bundle_method":"ubiquitous" } EOF ) )

You can optionally add geographic restrictions External link icon Open external link that specify where your private key can physically be decrypted:

$ request_body = $( < < ( cat << EOF { "certificate" : " $MYCERT " , "private_key" : " $MYKEY " , "bundle_method" : "ubiquitous" , "geo_restrictions" : { "label" : "us" } ' } ) )

You can also enable support for legacy clients which do not include SNI in the TLS handshake.

$ request_body = $( < < ( cat << EOF { "certificate" : " $MYCERT " , "private_key" : " $MYKEY " , "bundle_method" : "ubiquitous" , "geo_restrictions" : { "label" : "us" } ', "type" : "sni_custom" } ) )

sni_custom is recommended by Cloudflare. Use legacy_custom when a specific client requires non-SNI support. The Cloudflare API treats all Custom SSL certificates as Legacy by default.

​ 2. With the payload built, make the API call to upload your certificate and key