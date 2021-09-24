Skip to content
SSL
Remove key file password

You cannot upload a custom certificate with a password-protected key file.

The process for removing the password depends on your operating system. The following examples remove the password from example.com.key.

Linux

  1. Open a command console.

  2. Navigate to the directory containing the example.com.key file.

  3. Copy the original key.

    $ cp example.com.key temp.key

  4. Run the following command (if using an ECDSA certificate, replace rsa with ec).

    $ openssl rsa -in temp.key -out example.com.key

  5. When prompted in the console window, enter the original key password.

  6. Upload the file contents to Cloudflare.

Windows

  1. Go to https://indy.fulgan.com/SSL/ and download the latest version of OpenSSL for your x86 or x86_64 operating system.

  2. Open the .zip file and extract it.

  3. Click openssl.exe.

  4. In the command window that appears, run:

    $ rsa -in C:\Path\To\example.com.key -out key.pem

  5. Enter the original key password when prompted by the openssl.exe command window.

  6. Upload the contents of the key.pem file to Cloudflare.