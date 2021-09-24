Remove key file password
You cannot upload a custom certificate with a password-protected key file.
The process for removing the password depends on your operating system. The following examples remove the password from
example.com.key.
Linux
Open a command console.
Navigate to the directory containing the
example.com.keyfile.
Copy the original key.$ cp example.com.key temp.key
Run the following command (if using an ECDSA certificate, replace
rsawith
ec).$ openssl rsa -in temp.key -out example.com.key
When prompted in the console window, enter the original key password.
Upload the file contents to Cloudflare.
Windows
Go to https://indy.fulgan.com/SSL/ and download the latest version of OpenSSL for your x86 or x86_64 operating system.
Open the
.zipfile and extract it.
Click openssl.exe.
In the command window that appears, run:$ rsa -in C:\Path\To\example.com.key -out key.pem
Enter the original key password when prompted by the openssl.exe command window.
Upload the contents of the
key.pemfile to Cloudflare.