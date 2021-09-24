Remove key file password

You cannot upload a custom certificate with a password-protected key file.

The process for removing the password depends on your operating system. The following examples remove the password from example.com.key .

Linux Open a command console. Navigate to the directory containing the example.com.key file. Copy the original key. $ cp example.com.key temp.key Run the following command (if using an ECDSA certificate, replace rsa with ec ). $ openssl rsa -in temp.key -out example.com.key When prompted in the console window, enter the original key password. Upload the file contents to Cloudflare.