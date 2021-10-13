Manage advanced certificates

​ Create a certificate

​ Using the dashboard

To create a new advanced certificate in the dashboard:

Log into your Cloudflare account and select a domain. Navigate to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates. Click Order Advanced Certificate. If Cloudflare does not have your billing information, you will need to enter that information. Enter the following information: Certificate Authority

Certificate Hostnames

Validation method

Certificate Validity Period Click Save.

Important Selecting Let’s Encrypt as a CA limits a certificate to txt validation_method, 90 validity_days, omission of cloudflare_branding, and 2 host entries (one for the zone name and one for the subdomain wildcard of the zone name, such as example.com , *.example.com ).

​ Using the API

To create a new certificate, send a POST request External link icon Open external link to the Cloudflare API.

​ Delete a certificate

​ Using the dashboard

To delete an advanced certificate in the dashboard:

Log into your Cloudflare account and select a domain. Select SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates. Click a certificate. Click Delete Certificate.

​ Using the API

To delete a certificate, send a DELETE request External link icon Open external link to the Cloudflare API.

​ Restart validation

To restart validation for a certificate in a validation_timed_out status, send a PATCH request External link icon Open external link to the API.

​ Restrict cipher suites

Cipher suites are a combination of ciphers used to negotiate security settings during the SSL/TLS handshake External link icon Open external link (and therefore separate from the SSL/TLS protocol).

For more details, refer to Disable cipher suites.

​ Perform domain control validation (DCV)

Before a Certificate Authority will issue a certificate for a domain, the requestor must prove they have control over that domain. This process is known as domain control validation (DCV).

Normally, you only need to update DCV if you have your application on a partial setup (Cloudflare does not run your authoritative nameservers).

For more information about DCV, refer to DCV methods.