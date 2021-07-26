Enable mTLS
To enable mutual Transport Layer Security (mTLS) for a host from the Cloudflare dashboard, follow these steps:
Log in to your Cloudflare account Home page and click the zone containing the host for which you want to enable mTLS.
In the Cloudflare dashboard, click the SSL app.
The SSL Overview displays.
To enable mTLS for a host, click the Edit link in the Hosts section of the Client Certificates card.
A text input and save controls display.
Use the input to enter the name of a host that is in the zone you selected in Step 1 and press
Enter.
A tag representing your host displays. In this example, the host is
example.com
Click Save.
Now that you have enabled mTLS for your host, you can enforce mTLS with API Shield™.