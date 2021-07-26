Create a client certificate
To create a client certificate in the Cloudflare dashboard, use the SSL app and follow these steps:
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and click the SSL app.
The SSL Overview displays.
Click the Client Certificates tab.
In the the Client Certificates card, click Create Certificate.
The Create client certificate dialog displays.
To choose between RSA and ECC encryption, use the Private key type drop-down list.
To configure the validity period for your certificate, use the Certificate Validity drop-down list. The default value is 10 years. Available values include 1, 2, 3, 5, and 15 years.
To create the certificate, click Create.
The Client Certificate and Key Generation page displays.
To copy the certificate or private key to your clipboard, use the click to copy link.
To close the dialog, click OK.
The Client Certificates card displays, and your new certificate is listed.
You can now embed the client certificate in your mobile app or IoT device. For an example, see Configure your mobile app or Internet-of-things device.