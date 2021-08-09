Serving Pages

Cloudflare Pages includes a number of "good defaults" for serving your Pages sites. This page details some of those decisions, so you can understand how Pages works, and how you might want to override some of the default behaviors.

​ Route matching

If an HTML file is found with a matching path to the current route requested, Pages will serve it. Pages will also redirect HTML pages to their extension-less counterparts: for instance, /contact.html will be redirected to /contact , and /about/index.html will be redirected to /about/ .

​ Not Found behavior

You can define a custom page to be displayed when Pages can't find a requested file by creating a 404.html file. Pages will attempt to find the closest 404 page, that is, if one isn't found in the same directory as the route you're currently requesting, it will continue to look up the directory tree for a matching 404.html file, ending in /404.html . This means that you can define custom 404 paths for situations like /blog/404.html and /404.html , and Pages will automatically render the correct one depending on the situation.

​ Single-page app (SPA) rendering

If your project doesn't include a top-level 404.html file, Pages assumes that you're deploying a single-page application. This includes frameworks like React, Vue, and Angular. Pages' default single-page application behavior matches all incoming paths to the root ( / ), allowing you to capture URLs like /about or /help and respond to them from within your SPA.

​ Caching and performance