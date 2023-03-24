@vercel/og Pages Plugin
The
@vercel/og Pages Plugin is a middleware which renders social images for webpages. It also includes an API to create arbitrary images.
As the name suggests, it is powered by
@vercel/og, so credit to the Vercel team who worked on this and the underlying Satori library, first-and-foremost.
Installation
$ npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-vercel-og
Usage
functions/blog/_middleware.tsx
import React from "react";
import vercelOGPagesPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-vercel-og";
interface Props { ogTitle: string;
}
export const onRequest = vercelOGPagesPlugin<Props>({ imagePathSuffix: "/social-image.png", component: ({ ogTitle, pathname }) => { return <div style={{ display: "flex" }}>{ogTitle}</div>; }, extractors: { on: { 'meta[property="og:title"]': (props) => ({ element(element) { props.ogTitle = element.getAttribute("content"); }, }), }, }, autoInject: { openGraph: true, },
});
The Plugin takes an object with six properties:
imagePathSuffix: the path suffix to make the generate image available at. For example, if you mount this Plugin at
functions/blog/_middleware.ts, set the
imagePathSuffixas
/social-image.pngand have a
/blog/hello-worldpage, the image will be available at
/blog/hello-world/social-image.png.
component: the React component that will be used to render the image. By default, the React component is given a
pathnameproperty equal to the pathname of the underlying webpage (e.g.
/blog/hello-world), but more dynamic properties can be provided with the
extractorsoption.
extractors: an optional object with two optional properties:
onand
onDocument. These properties can be set to a function which takes an object and returns a HTMLRewriter element handler or document handler respectively. The object parameter can be mutated in order to provide the React component with additional properties. In the example above, we use an element handler to extract the
og:titlemeta tag from the webpage and pass that to the React component as the
ogTitleproperty. This is the primary mechanism you will use to create dyanmic images which use values from the underlying webpage.
options: an optional object which is given directly to the
@vercel/oglibrary.
onError: an optional function which returns a
Responseor a promise of a
Response. This function is called when a request is made to the
imagePathSuffixand
extractorsare provided but the underlying webpage is not valid HTML. Defaults to returning a 404 response.
autoInject: an optional object with an optional property:
openGraph. If set to
true, the Plugin will automatically set the
og:image,
og:image:heightand
og:image:widthmeta tags on the underlying webpage.
Generating arbitrary images
You can use this Plugin’s API to generate arbitrary images, not just as middleware.
For example, the below code will generate an image saying “Hello, world!” which is available at
/greet.
functions/greet.tsx
import React from "react";
import { ImageResponse } from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-vercel-og/api";
export const onRequest: PagesFunction = async () => { return new ImageResponse( <div style={{ display: "flex" }}>Hello, world!</div>, { width: 1200, height: 630, } );
};
This is the same API that the underlying
@vercel/og library offers.