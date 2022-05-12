Static Forms Pages Plugin
The Static Forms Pages Plugin intercepts all form submissions made which have the
data-static-form-name attribute set. This allows you to take action on these form submissions by, for example, saving the submission to KV.
Installation
npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-static-forms
Usage
functions/_middleware.ts
import staticFormsPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-static-forms";
export const onRequest: PagesFunction = staticFormsPlugin({ respondWith: ({ formData, name }) => { const email = formData.get('email') return new Response(`Hello, ${email}! Thank you for submitting the ${name} form.`) }
});
public/sales-enquiry.html
<body> <h1>Sales enquiry</h1> <form data-static-form-name="sales"> <label>Email address <input type="email" name="email" /></label> <label>Message <textarea name="message"></textarea></label> <button type="Submit"> </form>
</body>
The Plugin takes a single argument, an object with a
respondWith property. This function takes an object with a
formData property (the
FormData instance) and
name property (the name value of your
data-static-form-name attribute). It should return a
Response or
Promise of a
Response. It is in this
respondWith function that you can take action such as serializing the
formData and saving it to a KV namespace.
The
method and
action attributes of the HTML form do not need to be set. The Plugin will automatically override them to allow it to intercept the submission.