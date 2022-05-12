Static Forms Pages Plugin

The Static Forms Pages Plugin intercepts all form submissions made which have the data-static-form-name attribute set. This allows you to take action on these form submissions by, for example, saving the submission to KV.

npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-static-forms

functions/_middleware.ts import staticFormsPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-static-forms" ; export const onRequest : PagesFunction = staticFormsPlugin ( { respondWith : ( { formData , name } ) => { const email = formData . get ( 'email' ) return new Response ( ` Hello, ${ email } ! Thank you for submitting the ${ name } form. ` ) } } ) ;

public/sales-enquiry.html < body > < h1 > Sales enquiry </ h1 > < form data-static-form-name = " sales " > < label > Email address < input type = " email " name = " email " /> </ label > < label > Message < textarea name = " message " > </ textarea > </ label > < button type = " Submit " > </ form > </ body >

The Plugin takes a single argument, an object with a respondWith property. This function takes an object with a formData property (the FormData External link icon Open external link instance) and name property (the name value of your data-static-form-name attribute). It should return a Response or Promise of a Response . It is in this respondWith function that you can take action such as serializing the formData and saving it to a KV namespace.