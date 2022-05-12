Honeycomb Pages Plugin

The Honeycomb Pages Plugin automatically sends traces to Honeycomb for analysis and observability.

npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-honeycomb

functions/_middleware.ts import honeycombPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-honeycomb" ; export const onRequest = honeycombPlugin ( { apiKey : "YOUR_HONEYCOMB_API_KEY" , dataset : "YOUR_HONEYCOMB_DATASET_NAME" , } ) ;

This Plugin is based on the @cloudflare/workers-honeycomb-logger and accepts the same configuration options External link icon Open external link .

Ensure that you enable the option to Automatically unpack nested JSON and set the Maximum unpacking depth to 5 in your Honeycomb dataset settings.

​​ Additional context

data.honeycomb.tracer has two methods for attaching additional information about a given trace:

data.honeycomb.tracer.log which takes a single argument, a String .

which takes a single argument, a . data.honeycomb.tracer.addData which takes a single argument, an object of arbitrary data.

More information about these methods can be seen on @cloudflare/workers-honeycomb-logger ’s documentation External link icon Open external link .

For example, if you wanted to use the addData method to attach user information: