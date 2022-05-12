Honeycomb Pages Plugin
The Honeycomb Pages Plugin automatically sends traces to Honeycomb for analysis and observability.
Installation
npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-honeycomb
Usage
functions/_middleware.ts
import honeycombPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-honeycomb";
export const onRequest = honeycombPlugin({ apiKey: "YOUR_HONEYCOMB_API_KEY", dataset: "YOUR_HONEYCOMB_DATASET_NAME",
});
This Plugin is based on the
@cloudflare/workers-honeycomb-logger and accepts the same configuration options.
Ensure that you enable the option to Automatically unpack nested JSON and set the Maximum unpacking depth to 5 in your Honeycomb dataset settings.
Additional context
data.honeycomb.tracer has two methods for attaching additional information about a given trace:
data.honeycomb.tracer.logwhich takes a single argument, a
String.
data.honeycomb.tracer.addDatawhich takes a single argument, an object of arbitrary data.
More information about these methods can be seen on
@cloudflare/workers-honeycomb-logger’s documentation.
For example, if you wanted to use the
addData method to attach user information:
functions/admin/_middleware.ts
import type { PluginData } from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-honeycomb";
export const onRequest: PagesFunction<unknown, any, PluginData> = async ({ data, next,
}) => { // Authenticate the user from the request and extract user's email address const email = await getEmailFromRequest(request);
data.honeycomb.tracer.addData({ email });
return next();
};