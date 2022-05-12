hCaptcha Pages Plugin
The hCaptcha Pages Plugin validates hCaptcha tokens.
Installation
npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-hcaptcha
Usage
functions/register.ts
import hCaptchaPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-hcaptcha";
export const onRequestPost: PagesFunction[] = [ hcaptchaPlugin({ secret: "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000", sitekey: "10000000-ffff-ffff-ffff-000000000001", }), (async ({ request }) => { // Request has been validated as coming from a human
const formData = await request.formData()
// Store user credentials
return new Response("Successfully registered!") })
];
This Plugin only exposes a single route. It will be available wherever it is mounted . In the above example, because it is mounted in
functions/register.ts, it will validate requests to
/register. The Plugin is mounted with a single object parameter with the following properties.
secret (mandatory) and
sitekey (optional) can both be found in your hCaptcha dashboard.
response and
remoteip are optional strings.
response the hCaptcha token to verify (defaults to extracting
h-captcha-response from a
multipart/form-data request).
remoteip should be requester’s IP address (defaults to the
CF-Connecting-IP header of the request).
onError is an optional function which takes the Pages Function context object and returns a
Promise of a
Response. By default, it will return a human-readable error
Response.
data.hCaptcha will be populated in subsequent Pages Functions (including for the
onError function) with the hCaptcha response object.