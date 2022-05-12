Cloudflare Docs
Pages
Cloudflare Docs
Pages
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Pages on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

hCaptcha Pages Plugin

The hCaptcha Pages Plugin validates hCaptcha tokens.

Installation

npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-hcaptcha

Usage

functions/register.ts
import hCaptchaPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-hcaptcha";



export const onRequestPost: PagesFunction[] = [
  hcaptchaPlugin({
    secret: "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000",
    sitekey: "10000000-ffff-ffff-ffff-000000000001",
  }),
  (async ({ request }) => {
    // Request has been validated as coming from a human


    const formData = await request.formData()


    // Store user credentials


    return new Response("Successfully registered!")
  })

];

This Plugin only exposes a single route. It will be available wherever it is mounted . In the above example, because it is mounted in functions/register.ts, it will validate requests to /register. The Plugin is mounted with a single object parameter with the following properties.

secret (mandatory) and sitekey (optional) can both be found in your hCaptcha dashboard.

response and remoteip are optional strings. response the hCaptcha token to verify (defaults to extracting h-captcha-response from a multipart/form-data request). remoteip should be requester’s IP address (defaults to the CF-Connecting-IP header of the request).

onError is an optional function which takes the Pages Function context object and returns a Promise of a Response. By default, it will return a human-readable error Response.

data.hCaptcha will be populated in subsequent Pages Functions (including for the onError function) with the hCaptcha response object.