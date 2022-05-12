Community Pages Plugins
The following are some of the community-maintained Pages Plugins. If you have created a Pages Plugin and would like to share it with developers, create a PR to add it to this alphabeticallly-ordered list using the link in the footer.
pages-plugin-asset-negotiation
Given a folder of assets in multiple formats, this Plugin will automatically negotiate with a client to serve an optimized version of a requested asset.
Automatically injects Tailwind CSS styles into HTML pages after analyzing which classes are used.