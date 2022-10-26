Function invocation routes

By adding Functions to a Pages project, all requests by default will invoke your Function. You can exclude routes such as a static assets directory by creating _routes.json file. This file will be automatically generated if a functions directory is detected in your project when you publish your project with Pages CI or Wrangler.

Additionally, some frameworks (such as Remix, SvelteKit) will also automatically generate a _routes.json file. However, if the framework you are using does not, create an issue on their repository with a link to this page or let us know on Discord External link icon Open external link .

Having a _routes.json file gives you more granular control over when your Function is invoked. This is useful with respect to billing because Pages offers unlimited free requests to static assets in the following cases:

You have excluded the static asset routes in your _routes.json .

. You do not have Functions in your Pages project.

​​ Create _routes.json file

You will need to create a _routes.json file to control when your Function is invoked. This file will include three different properties:

version : Defines the version of the schema. Currently there is only one version of the schema (version 1), however, we may add more in the future and aim to be backwards compatible.

: Defines the version of the schema. Currently there is only one version of the schema (version 1), however, we may add more in the future and aim to be backwards compatible. include : Defines routes that will be invoked by Functions. Accepts wildcard behavior.

: Defines routes that will be invoked by Functions. Accepts wildcard behavior. exclude: Defines routes that will not be invoked by Functions. Accepts wildcard behavior. exclude always take priority over include .

​​ Example configuration

Below is an example of a _routes.json .

_routes.json { "version" : 1 , "include" : [ "/*" ] , "exclude" : [ ] }

This _routes.json will invoke your Functions on all routes.

Let’s look at another example. Here, any route inside the build directory will not invoke the Function and therefore will not incur a Functions invocation charge.

_routes.json { "version" : 1 , "include" : [ "/*" ] , "exclude" : [ "/build/*" ] }

​​ Example matches

Below are other examples of how matching works in the _routes.json file

Rule Matches /foo /foo, /foo/ /foo/ /foo, /foo/ /foo* /foo, /foobar, /foo/bar, /foobar/baz /* This matches everything /foo/* /foo, /foo/, /foo/bar /foo/*.html /foo/bar.html, /foo/bar/baz.html

Below are limits related to Functions invocation routes.