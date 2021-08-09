REST API

The Pages API External link icon Open external link empowers you to build automations and integrate Pages with your development workflow. At a high level, the API endpoints let you manage deployments and builds and configure projects. We plan to support prebuilt deployments and hooks soon. Refer to the API documentation External link icon Open external link for a full breakdown of object types and endpoints.

​ How to use the API

​ Get an API Key

Navigate to the API Tokens External link icon Open external link page and copy your "Global API Key".

​ Make requests

Now, you can authenticate and make requests to the API using your email and key in the request headers. For example, here is an API request to get all deployments in a project.

curl -- location -- request GET 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/pages/projects/{project_name}/deployments' \ -- header 'X-Auth-Email: {email}' \ -- header 'X-Auth-Key: {auth_key}' \

Try it out with one of your projects by replacing {account_id} , {project_name} , {email} , and {auth_key} . You can find your account_id in the Workers Dashboard External link icon Open external link.

The API is even more powerful when combined with Cloudflare Workers: the easiest way to deploy serverless functions across the world on Cloudflare's network. Here are three code examples for useful ways to use the Pages API. To build and deploy these samples, refer to the Getting Started guide External link icon Open external link.

​ Triggering a new build every hour

Suppose we have a CMS that pulls data from live sources to compile a static output. We can keep the static content as fresh as possible by triggering new builds periodically using the API.

const endpoint = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/pages/projects/{project_name}/deployments" ; const email = "{your_email}" ; addEventListener ( "scheduled" , ( event ) => { event . waitUntil ( handleScheduled ( event . scheduledTime ) ) ; } ) ; async function handleScheduled ( request ) { const init = { method : "POST" , headers : { "content-type" : "application/json;charset=UTF-8" , "X-Auth-Email" : email , "X-Auth-Key" : API_KEY , } , } ; const response = await fetch ( endpoint , init ) ; return new Response ( 200 ) ; }

Once you have deployed the JS worker, you can set a cron trigger through the Workers Dashboard UI to run this script periodically. Refer to the Cron Triggers guide External link icon Open external link for more details.

​ Deleting old deployments after a week

Cloudflare Pages hosts and serves all project deployments on preview links. Suppose we want to keep our project private and prevent access to our old deployments. We can use the API to delete deployments after a month, so that they are no longer public online.

const deployments_endpoint = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/pages/projects/{project_name}/deployments" ; const email = "{your_email}" ; const expiration_days = 7 ; addEventListener ( "scheduled" , ( event ) => { event . waitUntil ( handleScheduled ( event . scheduledTime ) ) ; } ) ; async function handleScheduled ( request ) { const init = { headers : { "content-type" : "application/json;charset=UTF-8" , "X-Auth-Email" : email , "X-Auth-Key" : API_KEY , } , } ; let response = await fetch ( deployments_endpoint , init ) ; let deployments = await response . json ( ) ; let to_delete = [ ] ; deployments . result . forEach ( function ( deploy ) { if ( ( Date . now ( ) - new Date ( deploy . created_on ) ) / 86400000 > expiration_days ) { to_delete . push ( deploy . id ) ; } } ) ; const delete_request = { method : "DELETE" , headers : { "content-type" : "application/json;charset=UTF-8" , "X-Auth-Email" : email , "X-Auth-Key" : API_KEY , } , } ; for ( const id of to_delete ) { await fetch ( deployments_endpoint + "/" + id , delete_request ) ; } return new Response ( "OK" , { status : 200 } ) ; }

Once you have deployed the JS worker, you can set a cron trigger through the Workers Dashboard UI to run this script periodically. Refer to the Cron Triggers guide External link icon Open external link for more details.

​ Sharing project information

Imagine we are working on a development team using Pages to build our websites. We would want an easy way to share deployment preview links and build status without having to share Cloudflare accounts. Using the API, we can easily share project information, including deployment status and preview links, and serve this content as HTML from a Cloudflare Worker.

const deployments_endpoint = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/pages/projects/{project_name}/deployments" ; const project_endpoint = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/pages/projects/{project_name}" ; const email = "{your_email}" ; addEventListener ( "fetch" , ( event ) => { event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) ) ; } ) ; async function handleRequest ( request ) { const init = { headers : { "content-type" : "application/json;charset=UTF-8" , "X-Auth-Email" : email , "X-Auth-Key" : API_KEY , } , } ; let style = ` body { padding: 6em; font-family: sans-serif; } h1 { color: #f6821f } ` ; let content = ` ` ; content += ` <h2>Project</h2> ` ; let response = await fetch ( project_endpoint , init ) ; let project_response = await response . json ( ) ; content += ` <p>Project Name: ${ project_response . result . name } </p> ` ; content += ` <p>Project ID: ${ project_response . result . id } </p> ` ; content += ` <p>Pages Subdomain: ${ project_response . result . subdomain } </p> ` ; content += ` <p>Domains: ${ project_response . result . domains } </p> ` ; content += ` <a href=" ${ project_response . result . canonical_deployment . url } "><p>Latest preview: ${ project_response . result . canonical_deployment . url } </p></a> ` ; content += ` <h2>Deployments</h2> ` ; let d_response = await fetch ( deployments_endpoint , init ) ; let deployments_response = await d_response . json ( ) ; deployments_response . result . forEach ( function ( deploy ) { content += ` <a href=" ${ deploy . url } "><p>Deployment: ${ deploy . id } </p></a> ` ; } ) ; let results = ` <!DOCTYPE html> <head> <title>Example Pages Project</title> </head> <body> <style> ${ style } </style> <div id="container"> ${ content } </div> </body> ` ; return new Response ( results , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html;charset=UTF-8" , } , } ) ; }