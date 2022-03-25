Handle redirects with Bulk Redirects

In this tutorial, you will learn how to use Bulk Redirects (beta) to handle redirects that surpasses the 100 redirect rules limit set by Pages. A _redirects file has a maximum of 100 redirect rules. The redirects defined in the _redirects file of your build folder can work together with your Bulk Redirects. In case of duplicates, Bulk Redirects will run in front of your Pages project, where your other redirects live. For example, if you have Bulk Redirects set up to direct abc.com to xyz.com but also have _redirects set up to direct xyz.com to foo.com , a request for abc.com will eventually redirect to foo.com .

To use Bulk Redirects, log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Rules > Bulk Redirects.

In Bulk Redirects, select Create a new Bulk Redirects list.

Create a new list, and in the content type, select Redirect. You will be prompted to add your redirect Source URL and Target URL. You can also specify the Status code for each redirect. You can upload a CSV file of all your redirects. However, your redirects cannot be a relative path.

If you set the Source URL to https://www.example.dev/examples and the Target URL to https://www.example.dev/pages/examples with a status code of 301 , whenever the Source URL is requested, it will be permanently redirected to the Target URL.

After this, go back to Bulk Redirects > Create Bulk Redirects > set a Rule name > and select the desired list.

Finally, select Save and deploy and wait a few seconds for your rule to propagate.