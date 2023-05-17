Get started

In this guide, you will get started with Cloudflare Pages, and deploy your first website to the Pages platform.

There are three ways to set up a Pages project:

Connecting your Git provider to Pages. Deploying your prebuilt assets right to Pages with Direct Uploads . Using Wrangler from the command line.

This guide will take you through the Git setup option.

​​ Connect your Git provider to Pages

Pages offers support for GitHub External link icon Open external link and GitLab External link icon Open external link . To create your first Pages project:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. Select Create application > Pages > Connect to Git.

You will be prompted to sign in with your preferred Git provider. This allows Cloudflare Pages to deploy your projects, and update your PRs with preview deployments. Signing in with GitLab will grant Pages access to all repositories on your account. Additionally, if you are a part of a multi-user Cloudflare account, and you sign in with GitLab, other members will also have the ability to deploy your repositories to Pages. If you are using GitLab, you must have the Maintainer role or higher on the repository to successfully deploy with Cloudflare Pages.

​​ Select your GitHub repository

You can select a GitHub project from your personal account or an organization you have given Pages access to. This allows you to choose a GitHub repository to deploy using Pages. Both private and public repositories are supported.

​​ Select your GitLab repository

If using GitLab, you can select a project from your personal account or from a GitLab group you belong to. This allows you to choose a GitLab repository to deploy using Pages. Both private and public repositories are supported.

​​ Configure your deployment

Once you have selected a Git repository, select Install & Authorize and Begin setup. You can then customize your deployment in Set up builds and deployments.

Your project name will be used to generate your project’s hostname. By default, this matches your Git project name.

Production branch indicates the branch that Cloudflare Pages should use to deploy the production version of your site. For most projects, this is the main or master branch. All other branches that are not your production branch will be used for preview deployments. You must have pushed at least one branch to your GitHub or GitLab project in order to select a Production branch from the dropdown menu.

​​ Configure your build settings

Depending on the framework, tool, or project you are deploying to Cloudflare Pages, you will need to specify the site’s build command and build output directory to tell Cloudflare Pages how to deploy your site. The content of this directory is uploaded to Cloudflare Pages as your website’s content. No framework required You do not need a framework to deploy with Cloudflare Pages. You can continue with the Get started guide without choosing a framework, and refer to Deploy your site for more information on deploying your site without a framework.

The dashboard provides a number of framework-specific presets. These presets provide the default build command and build output directory values for the selected framework. If you are unsure what the correct values are for this section, refer to Build configuration. If you do not need a build step, leave the Build command field blank.

Cloudflare Pages begins by working from your repository’s root directory. The entire build pipeline, including the installation steps, will begin from this location. If you would like to change this, specify a new root directory location through the Root directory (advanced) > Path field.

Understanding your build configuration The build command is provided by your framework. For example, the Gatsby framework uses gatsby build as its build command. When you are working without a framework, leave the Build command field blank. The build directory is generated from the build command. Each framework has its own naming convention, for example, the build output directory is named /public for many frameworks. The root directory is where your site’s content lives. If not specified, Cloudflare assumes that your linked git repository is the root directory. The root directory needs to be specified in cases like monorepos, where there may be multiple projects in one repository. Refer to Build configuration for more information.

​​ Environment variables

Environment variables are a common way of providing configuration to your build workflow. While setting up your project, you can specify a number of key-value pairs as environment variables. These can be further customized once your project has finished building for the first time.

Refer to the Hexo framework guide for more information on how to set up a Node.js version environment variable.

After you have chosen your Framework preset or left this field blank if you are working without a framework, configured Root directory (advanced), and customized your Environment variables (optional), you are ready to deploy.

​​ Your first deploy

After you have finished setting your build configuration, select Save and Deploy. Your project build logs will output as Cloudflare Pages installs your project dependencies, builds the project, and deploys it to Cloudflare’s global network.

When your project has finished deploying, you will receive a unique URL to view your deployed site. DNS errors If you encounter a DNS error after visiting your site after your first deploy, this might be because the DNS has not had time to propagate. To solve the error, wait for the DNS to propagate, or try another device or network to resolve the error.

​​ Manage your site

After your first deploy, select Continue to project to see your project’s configuration in the Cloudflare Pages dashboard. On this page, you can see your project’s current deployment status, the production URL and associated commit, and all past deployments.

​​ Delete a project

To delete your Pages project:

Go back to the Account Home or use the drop-down menu at the top of the dashboard. Select Workers & Pages. Select your Pages project > Settings > Delete project.

For projects with a custom domain, you must first delete the CNAME record associated with your Pages project. Failure to do so may leave the DNS records active, causing your domain to point to a Pages project that no longer exists. Refer to Deleting a custom domain for instructions. For projects without a custom domain (any project on a *.pages.dev subdomain), your project can be deleted in the project’s settings.

​​ Advanced project settings

In the Settings section, you can configure advanced settings, such as changing your project name, updating your Git configuration, or updating your build command, build directory or environment variables.