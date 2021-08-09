Get started

In this guide, you will get started with Cloudflare Pages, and deploy your first website to the Pages platform.

You will be signing up for a Cloudflare account. You may also want to create a custom domain, but this is not required.

​ Connecting your GitHub account

​ Sign in to Cloudflare Pages

To begin, go to the Cloudflare Pages site External link icon Open external link and sign in with your Cloudflare account. If you do not have an account yet, you can sign up as you get started deploying your new Pages site.

​ Connect to GitHub

Signing in with GitHub allows Cloudflare Pages External link icon Open external link to deploy your projects, update your GitHub PRs with preview deployments, and more. After you sign in, select Create a project in the Pages dashboard.

​ Configuration and deployment

​ Selecting a GitHub repository

You can select a GitHub project from your personal account or an organization you have given Pages access to. This allows you to choose a GitHub repository to deploy using Pages. Both private and public repositories are supported.

If you do not have a project, refer to our extensive How to section to learn how to create and deploy common frameworks and tools to Cloudflare Pages.

​ Configuring your deployment

Once you have selected a repository, select Install & Authorize and Begin setup. You can then customize your deployment in the Set up builds and deployments page.

Your project name will be used to generate your project's hostname. By default, this matches your GitHub project name.

Production branch indicates the branch that Cloudflare Pages should use to deploy the production version of your site. For most projects, this is the main or master branch. All other branches that are not your production branch will be used for preview deployments.

​ Build settings

Depending on the framework, tool, or project you are deploying to Cloudflare Pages, you will need to specify the site's build command and build output directory to tell Cloudflare Pages how to deploy your site. The contents of this directory are uploaded to Cloudflare Pages as your website's contents.

Our deployment dashboard provides a number of framework-specific presets, which provide the default values for the selected framework. If you are unsure what the correct values are for this section, refer to our documentation on build configuration. If you do not need a build step, you may input exit 0 into the Build command field.

Cloudflare Pages begins by working from your repository's root directory. The entire build pipeline, including the installation steps, will begin from this location. If you would like to change this, specify a new root directory location through the Root directory (advanced) > Path field.

​ Environment variables

Environment variables are a common way of providing configuration to your build workflow. While setting up your project, you can specify a number of key-value pairs as environment variables. These can be further customized once your project has finished building for the first time.

After you have chosen your Framework preset, configured Root directory (advanced), and customized your Environment variables (optional), you are ready to deploy.

​ Your first deploy

Once you have finished setting your build configuration, select Save and Deploy. Your project build logs will output as Cloudflare Pages installs your project dependencies, builds the project, and deploys it to Cloudflare's global network.

When your project has finished deploying, you will receive a unique URL to view your deployed site.

​ Managing your site

After your first deploy, select Continue to project to see see your project's configuration in the Cloudflare Pages dashboard. On this page, you can see your project's current deployment status, the production URL and associated commit, and all past deployments.

​ Adding a custom domain

While every Cloudflare Pages site receives a custom subdomain during deployment, you may also wish to point custom domains (or subdomains) to your site. To do this, select the Custom domains section in your site dashboard.

Select Set up a domain, provide the domain that you would like to serve your Cloudflare Pages site on and select Continue. Depending on the domain, you will need to configure nameservers or add a custom CNAME record to point the domain to your Cloudflare Pages site.

​ Configure nameservers

Configure your nameservers to point to Cloudflare's name servers. If your nameservers are successfully pointed to Cloudflare, Cloudflare will proceed by creating a CNAME record for you.

​ Add a custom CNAME record

If you do not want to point your nameservers to Cloudflare, you can still use a custom CNAME record to use a single domain with Cloudflare Pages. You can configure your DNS settings in the DNS section of the Cloudflare dashboard.

Type Name Content CNAME domain.com custom.pages.dev

To ensure a custom domain is added successfully, you must go through the Adding a custom domain process described above. Manually adding a custom CNAME record pointing to your Cloudflare Pages site - without first associating the domain (or subdomains) in the Cloudflare Pages dashboard - will result in your domain failing to resolve at the CNAME record address, and display a 522 error External link icon Open external link.

​ Advanced project settings

In the Settings section, you can configure advanced settings, such as changing your project name, updating your GitHub configuration, or updating your build command or build directory.

​ Access policies

You can use Cloudflare Access External link icon Open external link to manage access to your deployment previews. By default, these deployment URLs are public. Enabling the access policy will restrict viewing project deployments to your Cloudflare account.