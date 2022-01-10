Deploy a Remix site

Remix External link icon Open external link is a framework that is focused on fully utilizing the power of the web. Like Cloudflare Workers, it uses modern JavaScript APIs, and it places emphasis on web fundamentals such as meaningful HTTP status codes, caching and optimizing for both usability and performance.

In this guide, you will create a new Remix application and deploy to Cloudflare Pages.

​ Setting up a new project

Start by installing the latest version of Remix. Create a new project directory and then intialize a Remix project by running:

$ npx create-remix@latest

After running the above command, you will be prompted to name your project in your terminal and select your deploy method. This guide uses Cloudflare Pages.

By selecting Cloudflare Pages as your deployment option in the terminal drop-down menu, your folder will have a functions/[[path]].ts file. The [[path]] filename indicates that this file will handle requests to all incoming URLs; refer to Path segments External link icon Open external link to learn more.

After selecting your deployment option, change the directory to your project and render your project by running the following command:

cd [whatever you named the project] $ npm run dev

​ Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of git External link icon Open external link. If you are new to git, refer to this summarized git handbook External link icon Open external link on how to set up git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys External link icon Open external link on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

Related resources:

​ Creating a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link. After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ git remote add origin https://github.com/yourgithubusername/githubrepo $ git branch -M main $ git push -u origin main

​ Deploying with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Framework preset Remix Build command npm run build Build directory public

Currently Cloudflare uses Node `12.18.0` in the Pages build environment, but Remix requires a newer node version >14.0.0 to build on Cloudflare Pages. To set the Node version go to *Settings* > *Environment Variables* > *Production* and add `NODE_VERSION = v16.7.0` in your production option.

After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing npm , your project dependencies, and building your site before deploying it.

For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev . Every time you commit new code to your Remix site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.

​ Learn more

