Deploy an Nuxt.js site
Nuxt.js is a framework making web development simple and powerful.
In this guide, you will create a new Nuxt.js application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.
Setting up a new project
Create a new project using
npx, giving it the title
my-nuxt-app in your terminal.
$ npx create-nuxt-app my-nuxt-app$ cd my-nuxt-app
Creating a GitHub repository
Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new. After your repository is set up, push your application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:
# Setup the local repository$ git init$ git remote add origin https://github.com/<username>/<repo>$ git branch -M main
# Commit all initial files$ git add -A$ git commit -m "initial commit"
# Send commit to new GitHub repo$ git push -u origin main
Deploying with Cloudflare Pages
Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project.
You will be asked to authorize access to your GitHub account if you have not already done so. Cloudflare needs this so that it can monitor and deploy your projects from the source. You may narrow access to specific repositories if you prefer; however, you will have to manually update this list within your GitHub settings when you want to add more repositories to Cloudflare Pages.
Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:
|Configuration option
|Value
|Production branch
main
|Build command
npm run build
|Build directory
dist
Optionally, you can customize the Project name field. It defaults to the GitHub repository's name, but it does not need to match. The Project name value is assigned as your
*.pages.dev subdomain.
Finalize Setup
After completing configuration, click the Save and Deploy button.
You will see your first deploy pipeline in progress. Pages installs all dependencies and builds the project as specified.
Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it on every new pushed commit.
Additionally, you will have access to preview deployments, which repeat the build-and-deploy process for pull requests. With these, you can preview changes to your project with a real URL before deploying them to production.
Learn more
By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Nuxt.js site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides.