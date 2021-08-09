Deploy an Elder.js site

Elder.js External link icon Open external link is an SEO-focused framework for building static sites with Svelte.

In this guide, you will create a new Elder.js application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.

​ Setting up a new project

Create a new project using npx degit Elderjs/template External link icon Open external link, giving it a project name:

$ npx degit Elderjs/template elderjs-app $ cd elderjs-app

The Elder.js template includes a number of pages and examples showing how to build your static site, but by simply generating the project, it is already ready to be deployed to Cloudflare Pages.

​ Creating a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link. After your repository is set up, push your application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ git init $ git remote add origin https://github.com/<username>/<repo> $ git branch -M main $ git add -A $ git commit -m "initial commit" $ git push -u origin main

​ Deploying with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project.

You will be asked to authorize access to your GitHub account if you have not already done so. Cloudflare needs this so that it can monitor and deploy your projects from the source. You may narrow access to specific repositories if you prefer; however, you will have to manually update this list within your GitHub settings External link icon Open external link when you want to add more repositories to Cloudflare Pages.

Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command npm run build Build directory public

Optionally, you can customize the Project name field. It defaults to the GitHub repository's name, but it does not need to match. The Project name value is assigned as your *.pages.dev subdomain.

​ Finalize Setup

After completing configuration, click the Save and Deploy button.

You will see your first deploy pipeline in progress. Pages installs all dependencies and builds the project as specified.

Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it on every new pushed commit.

Additionally, you will have access to preview deployments, which repeat the build-and-deploy process for pull requests. With these, you can preview changes to your project with a real URL before deploying them to production.

For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.

​ Learn more

By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Elder.js site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides.