Deploy an Eleventy site

Eleventy External link icon Open external link is a simple static site generator. In this guide, you will create a new Eleventy site and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages. You will be using the eleventy CLI to create a new Eleventy site.

​ Installing Eleventy

Install the eleventy CLI by running the following command in your terminal:

$ npm install -g @11ty/eleventy

​ Creating a new project

There are a lot of starter projects External link icon Open external link available on the Eleventy website. As an example, use the eleventy-base-blog project by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ git clone https://github.com/11ty/eleventy-base-blog.git my-blog-name $ cd my-blog-name $ npm install

​ Creating a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link. After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following command in your terminal:

$ git remote set-url origin https://github.com/yourgithubusername/githubrepo $ git branch -M main $ git push -u origin main

​ Deploying with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and choose "Eleventy" from the Framework preset dropdown.

For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev . Every time you commit new code to your Eleventy site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.

​ Learn more

By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Eleventy site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides.