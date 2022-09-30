Deploy a Vuepress site

VuePress is a minimalistic static site generator with a Vue-powered theming system and Plugin API. It is well optimized for writing technical documentation and was created to power Vue's own sub projects.

In this guide, you will create a new Vuepress project and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages. You will use the create-vuepress-site-generator, a generator for creating new Vuepress projects.

​​ Set up a new project

Scaffold a Vuepress site using the create-vuepress-site tool to set up a new project, you can use npx or yarn by passing in create-vuepress-site and the name of the directory where you want the project to live:

$ npx create-vuepress-site [optionalDirectoryName]

The command will interactively prompt for details to configure your VuePress site’s metadata such the project name, description, maintainer’s email and repository URL.

Once this is done, a scaffolded documentation site will be created in the docs directory and ready for you to customize or deploy.

​​ Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of Git. If you are new to Git, refer to this summarized Git handbook on how to set up Git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

Refer to the GitHub documentation and Git documentation for more information.

​​ Create a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new. When creating your repository, do not select to add a README file, .gitignore template or a license as these selections will cause the push to GitHub to fail. After your repository is set up, push your application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ git init $ git add -A $ git commit -m "<YOUR_COMMIT_MESSAGE>" $ git remote add origin <YOUR_GITHUB_REPOSITORY_URL> $ git branch -M main $ git push -u origin main

​​ Deploy with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages by logging in to the Cloudflare dashboard > Account Home > Pages dashboard and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, the following information will be provided:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command npm run build Build directory dist

After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing vuepress, your project dependencies, and building your site, before deploying it. For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev . Every time you commit new code to your Vuepress project, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes to your site look before deploying them to production.

