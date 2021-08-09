Deploy a Vue application
Vue is a progressive JavaScript framework for building user interfaces. A core principle of Vue is incremental adoption: this makes it easy to build Vue applications that live side-by-side with your existing code.
In this guide, you will create a new Vue application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages. You will use
vue-cli, a batteries-included tool for generating new Vue applications.
Setting up a new project
First, install the Vue CLI using NPM, and then run
vue create in your terminal to create a new project called
my-vue-app:
$ npm install -g @vue/cli$ vue create my-vue-app
Creating a GitHub repository
Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new. After your repository is set up, push your application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:
$ git remote add origin https://github.com/yourgithubusername/githubrepo$ git branch -M main$ git push -u origin main
Deploying with Cloudflare Pages
Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard > Account Home > Pages dashboard and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:
|Configuration option
|Value
|Production branch
main
|Build command
npm run build
|Build directory
dist
After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing
vue, your project dependencies, and building your site, before deploying it.
After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on
*.pages.dev.
Every time you commit new code to your Vue application, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.
Learn more
By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Vue site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides.