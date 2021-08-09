Deploy a Vue application

Vue is a progressive JavaScript framework for building user interfaces. A core principle of Vue is incremental adoption: this makes it easy to build Vue applications that live side-by-side with your existing code.

In this guide, you will create a new Vue application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages. You will use vue-cli , a batteries-included tool for generating new Vue applications.

​ Setting up a new project

First, install the Vue CLI using NPM, and then run vue create in your terminal to create a new project called my-vue-app :

$ npm install -g @vue/cli $ vue create my-vue-app

​ Creating a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link. After your repository is set up, push your application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ git remote add origin https://github.com/yourgithubusername/githubrepo $ git branch -M main $ git push -u origin main

​ Deploying with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Account Home > Pages dashboard and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command npm run build Build directory dist

After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing vue , your project dependencies, and building your site, before deploying it.

For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev . Every time you commit new code to your Vue application, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.

​ Learn more

By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Vue site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides.