Deploy a Next.js site
Next.js is an open-source React framework for creating websites and apps. In this guide, you will create a new Next.js application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.
Creating a new project
Create a new project using
npx or
yarn by running either of the following commands in your terminal:
$ npx create-next-app --example with-static-export my-app
# or
$ yarn create next-app --example with-static-export my-app
After creating your project, a new
my-app directory will be generated using the official
with-static-export example as a template.
Before you continue
All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of git. If you are new to git, refer to this summarized git handbook on how to set up git on your local machine.
If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.
Related resources:
Creating a GitHub repository
Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new. After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:
$ git remote add origin https://github.com/yourgithubusername/githubrepo
$ git branch -M main
$ git push -u origin main
Deploying with Cloudflare Pages
Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:
|Configuration option
|Value
|Production branch
main
|Build command
npm run export
|Build directory
out
After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing
next, your project dependencies, and building your site before deploying it.
After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on
*.pages.dev.
Every time you commit new code to your Next.js site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.
Learn more
By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Next.js site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides .