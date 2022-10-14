Deploy a Honojs site
Hono is a small, simple, and ultrafast web framework for Cloudflare Pages and Workers, Deno, and Bun. In this guide, you will create a new Honojs application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.
Create a new project
Create a new project by running the following commands in your terminal:
$ mkdir my-hono-app
$ cd my-hono-app
$ npm init -y
# Make sure Hono is installed
$ npm install hono
# Install the required dependencies
# ESBuild is needed to bundle the hono app code
# npm-run-all enables us to run multiple npm commands at once
$ npm install --save-dev wrangler esbuild npm-run-all
Open your project and create a
src/server.js file. Add the following content to your file:
import { Hono } from 'hono'
const app = new Hono()
app.get('/', (ctx) => ctx.text('Hello world, this is Hono!!'))
export default app
If you want to serve static files like CSS, image or JavaScript files, you will need to add the following to your
src/server.js file:
app.get('/public/*', async (ctx) => { return await ctx.env.ASSETS.fetch(ctx.req)
})
This will cause all the files in the
pub folder within
dist to be served in your application.
Open your
package.json file and update the
scripts section:
"scripts": { "dev": "run-p dev:*", "dev:wrangler": "wrangler pages dev dist --live-reload", "dev:esbuild": "esbuild --bundle src/server.js --format=esm --watch --outfile=dist/_worker.js", "build": "esbuild --bundle src/server.js --format=esm --outfile=dist/_worker.js", "deploy": "wrangler pages publish dist" },
Here
npm-run-all enables you to use a single command
npm run dev to run
npm run dev:wrangler and
npm run dev:esbuild together simultaneously in watch mode.
Run in local dev
Start your dev workflow by running:
$ npm run dev
You should be able to review your generated web application at
http://localhost:8788.
Before you continue
All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of Git. If you are new to Git, refer to this summarized Git handbook on how to set up Git on your local machine.
If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.
Refer to the GitHub documentation and Git documentation for more information.
Create a GitHub repository
Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new. After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:
$ git remote add origin https://github.com/<yourgithubusername>/my-hono-app
$ git branch -M main
$ git push -u origin main
Deploy with Cloudflare Pages
Deploy your site to Pages by logging in to the Cloudflare dashboard > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:
|Configuration option
|Value
|Production branch
main
|Build command
npm run dev
|Build directory
dist
After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing
my-hono-app, your project dependencies, and building your site before deploying it.
After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on
*.pages.dev.
Every time you commit new code to your Honojs site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.
Learn more
By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Honojs site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides.