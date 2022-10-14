Deploy a Honojs site

Hono External link icon Open external link is a small, simple, and ultrafast web framework for Cloudflare Pages and Workers, Deno, and Bun. In this guide, you will create a new Honojs application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.

​​ Create a new project

Create a new project by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ mkdir my-hono-app $ cd my-hono-app $ npm init -y $ npm install hono $ npm install --save-dev wrangler esbuild npm-run-all

Open your project and create a src/server.js file. Add the following content to your file:

import { Hono } from 'hono' const app = new Hono ( ) app . get ( '/' , ( ctx ) => ctx . text ( 'Hello world, this is Hono!!' ) ) export default app

If you want to serve static files like CSS, image or JavaScript files, you will need to add the following to your src/server.js file:

app . get ( '/public/*' , async ( ctx ) => { return await ctx . env . ASSETS . fetch ( ctx . req ) } )

This will cause all the files in the pub folder within dist to be served in your application.

Open your package.json file and update the scripts section:

"scripts" : { "dev" : "run-p dev:*" , "dev:wrangler" : "wrangler pages dev dist --live-reload" , "dev:esbuild" : "esbuild --bundle src/server.js --format=esm --watch --outfile=dist/_worker.js" , "build" : "esbuild --bundle src/server.js --format=esm --outfile=dist/_worker.js" , "deploy" : "wrangler pages publish dist" } ,

Here npm-run-all enables you to use a single command npm run dev to run npm run dev:wrangler and npm run dev:esbuild together simultaneously in watch mode.

​​ Run in local dev

Start your dev workflow by running:

$ npm run dev

You should be able to review your generated web application at http://localhost:8788 .

​​ Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of Git External link icon Open external link . If you are new to Git, refer to this summarized Git handbook External link icon Open external link on how to set up Git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys External link icon Open external link on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

Refer to the GitHub documentation External link icon Open external link and Git documentation External link icon Open external link for more information.

​​ Create a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link . After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ git remote add origin https://github.com/<yourgithubusername>/my-hono-app $ git branch -M main $ git push -u origin main

​​ Deploy with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages by logging in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command npm run dev Build directory dist

After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing my-hono-app , your project dependencies, and building your site before deploying it. For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev . Every time you commit new code to your Honojs site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.

