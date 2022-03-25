Cloudflare Docs
Deploy an Astro site

Astro is a new static-site generator that allows you to build faster, SEO-friendly websites that use less client-side JavaScript code. By default, Astro builds websites that have zero JavaScript runtime code.

In this guide, you will create a new Astro application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.

Setting up a new project

Create a new project directory (for example, astro-site) and then initiate Astro’s official setup tool by running npm init in your terminal inside that new astro-site directory:

$ mkdir astro-site && cd astro-site

$ npm init astro

During init, Astro will ask you which project type you would like to set up. Your answers will not affect the rest of this tutorial. Select an answer ideal for your project.

Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of git. If you are new to git, refer to this summarized git handbook on how to set up git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

Creating a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new. After your repository is set up, push your application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

# Setup the local repository

$ git init

$ git remote add origin https://github.com/<username>/<repo>

$ git branch -M main



# Commit all initial files

$ git add -A

$ git commit -m "initial commit"



# Send commit to new GitHub repo

$ git push -u origin main

Deploying with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project.

You will be asked to authorize access to your GitHub account if you have not already done so. Cloudflare needs this so that it can monitor and deploy your projects from the source. You may narrow access to specific repositories if you prefer; however, you will have to manually update this list within your GitHub settings when you want to add more repositories to Cloudflare Pages.

Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:

Configuration optionValue
Production branchmain
Build commandnpm run build
Build directorydist
Environment VariablesNODE_VERSION: 14

Optionally, you can customize the Project name field. It defaults to the GitHub repository’s name, but it does not need to match. The Project name value is assigned as your *.pages.dev subdomain.

After completing configuration, select Save and Deploy.

You will see your first deploy pipeline in progress. Pages installs all dependencies and builds the project as specified.

Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it on every new pushed commit.

Additionally, you will have access to preview deployments , which repeat the build-and-deploy process for pull requests. With these, you can preview changes to your project with a real URL before deploying them to production.

