By default, the GraphQL Analytics API applies rate limits per user or per API token. As you grow — adding more zones and accounts — all of your analytics traffic competes for that single per-credential quota.
Account-based rate limiting applies limits per account and per zone instead. Each account and zone gets its own independent budget, so a single user or token can query many resources at once without exhausting one shared quota. This is the recommended model if you query analytics across multiple zones or accounts.
- Scales with your footprint. Throughput grows with the number of accounts and zones you query, instead of being capped by a single per-credential limit.
- Higher quotas for Enterprise. Enterprise customers receive higher default per-account (15 rps) and per-zone (10 rps) quotas.
- Easy limit increases. Need more headroom? Get in touch, we can accommodate needed increases to your limits.
Send the following HTTP header with your requests to the existing GraphQL API
endpoint (
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql):
Your endpoint URL and credentials stay the same. Requests without this header continue to use the default per-user / per-token limits, so you can adopt this gradually.
|Scope
|Default limit
|Each account
|1 request per second (300 requests per 5-minute window)
|Each zone
|1 request per second (300 requests per 5-minute window)
A single
accounts block counts one request against the referenced account. A
single
zones block counts one request against the referenced zone; if the
zones block is nested inside an
accounts block, it counts against that
account instead.
Because limits apply per resource, the total throughput available to one user or token scales with the number of distinct accounts and zones you query.
Most queries work unchanged. Only queries that select a list or range of
zones at the top (
viewer) level need adjusting: nest those zones inside a
single
accounts block. The adjusted queries are valid under both rate
limiting models.
Querying a single zone — no change:
Querying a single account — no change:
Querying a list or range of zones — nest inside the owning account:
The same applies to range filters such as
zoneTag_gt. The query semantics are
identical — you only need the account tag that owns the zones, which you already
have.
If you need more than the default per-account or per-zone throughput, contact your Cloudflare account team to request an increase for the specific accounts and zones you query. Increases under this model are applied per resource and take effect quickly, without an engineering release.
When a limit is exceeded, the API returns an error with
extensions.code set to
budget, naming the account or zone that was throttled:
The equivalent zone error reports
Zone <ZONE_TAG> has exceeded its rate limit.
Retry after the 5-minute window, spread traffic across resources, or
request a higher limit.