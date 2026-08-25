Account-based rate limiting

Overview Benefits Enable account-based rate limiting Limits Query requirements Request higher limits Rate limit errors

By default, the GraphQL Analytics API applies rate limits per user or per API token. As you grow — adding more zones and accounts — all of your analytics traffic competes for that single per-credential quota.

Account-based rate limiting applies limits per account and per zone instead. Each account and zone gets its own independent budget, so a single user or token can query many resources at once without exhausting one shared quota. This is the recommended model if you query analytics across multiple zones or accounts.

Benefits

Scales with your footprint. Throughput grows with the number of accounts and zones you query, instead of being capped by a single per-credential limit.

Throughput grows with the number of accounts and zones you query, instead of being capped by a single per-credential limit. Higher quotas for Enterprise. Enterprise customers receive higher default per-account (15 rps) and per-zone (10 rps) quotas.

Enterprise customers receive higher default per-account (15 rps) and per-zone (10 rps) quotas. Easy limit increases. Need more headroom? Get in touch, we can accommodate needed increases to your limits.

Enable account-based rate limiting

Send the following HTTP header with your requests to the existing GraphQL API endpoint ( https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql ):

X-Rate-Limit-Type: account-based

Your endpoint URL and credentials stay the same. Requests without this header continue to use the default per-user / per-token limits, so you can adopt this gradually.

Limits

Scope Default limit Each account 1 request per second (300 requests per 5-minute window) Each zone 1 request per second (300 requests per 5-minute window)

A single accounts block counts one request against the referenced account. A single zones block counts one request against the referenced zone; if the zones block is nested inside an accounts block, it counts against that account instead.

Because limits apply per resource, the total throughput available to one user or token scales with the number of distinct accounts and zones you query.

Note If you send more than one request per second sustained to a single account or zone, request a higher limit for that resource (refer to Request higher limits).

Query requirements

Most queries work unchanged. Only queries that select a list or range of zones at the top ( viewer ) level need adjusting: nest those zones inside a single accounts block. The adjusted queries are valid under both rate limiting models.

Querying a single zone — no change:

{ viewer { zones ( filter : { zoneTag : "<ZONE_TAG>" }) { # ... } } }

Querying a single account — no change:

{ viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : "<ACCOUNT_TAG>" }) { # ... } } }

Querying a list or range of zones — nest inside the owning account:

# Not supported: a list of zones at the viewer level { viewer { zones ( filter : { zoneTag_in : [ "<ZONE_A>" , "<ZONE_B>" ] }) { # ... } } } # Supported: the same zones nested inside their account { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : "<ACCOUNT_TAG>" }) { zones ( filter : { zoneTag_in : [ "<ZONE_A>" , "<ZONE_B>" ] }) { # ... } } } }

The same applies to range filters such as zoneTag_gt . The query semantics are identical — you only need the account tag that owns the zones, which you already have.

Request higher limits

If you need more than the default per-account or per-zone throughput, contact your Cloudflare account team to request an increase for the specific accounts and zones you query. Increases under this model are applied per resource and take effect quickly, without an engineering release.

Rate limit errors

When a limit is exceeded, the API returns an error with extensions.code set to budget , naming the account or zone that was throttled:

{ "data" : null , "errors" : [ { "extensions" : { "code" : "budget" , "timestamp" : "2026-01-01T01:01:01Z" }, "message" : "Account <ACCOUNT_TAG> has exceeded its rate limit. Please try again after 5 minutes. Refer to this page for more details about rate limits: https://developers.cloudflare.com/analytics/graphql-api/limits/" , "path" : null } ] }