Indexing error codes

After AI Search accepts an upload, sync, or crawl request, it processes your content in the background so it can be searched. When processing fails, AI Search records one of the error codes on this page. Some errors affect a single item; others pause the whole instance.

Because this processing happens after the request succeeds, the errors are not returned in the original API response. To find them, check item logs, item details, or instance stats. Errors returned immediately when a request fails are documented separately in API error codes.

How errors are returned

Indexing errors are asynchronous: an upload, sync, or crawl request can succeed, then the content can fail later while AI Search processes it. They fall into two categories:

Item-level errors affect a single item. The item moves to status: "error" while the rest of the instance keeps indexing.

affect a single item. The item moves to while the rest of the instance keeps indexing. Instance-level errors affect the whole instance. AI Search pauses indexing because the problem, such as a source, token, model, or limit issue, blocks every item.

To retry a single failed item, check item logs, fix any clear source or configuration issue, then sync the item again. For website and R2 data sources, you can also run a source sync job.

If the instance is paused, resolve the underlying cause, then resume the instance.

If a transient error persists after retrying, contact Cloudflare support with the item ID, instance ID, error code, and request timestamp.

Item-level errors

These errors affect a single item. The item moves to status: "error" while the rest of the instance keeps indexing. Fix the item or retry it.

File and content

These errors appear when AI Search cannot read, convert, chunk, or embed a source file. For supported formats and file size limits, refer to Data source. For chunking and model limits, refer to Chunking and Supported models.

Website crawl

These errors appear when AI Search cannot fetch, render, or include a page from a website data source. AI Search uses Browser Run in the background to crawl and render pages and manages it for you.

Models and AI Gateway

These errors appear when embedding models, Workers AI, external providers, or AI Gateway cannot process item content.

Storage and Vectorize

These errors appear when storing or indexing an item fails, or when the instance reaches a capacity limit. AI Search uses Vectorize in the background to store vectors and manages it for you.

Instance-level errors

These errors pause the whole instance and stop all indexing until the underlying cause is resolved and the instance is resumed. They are distinct from a manual pause or the automatic pause after a period of inactivity.