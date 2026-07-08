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API error codes

When a request to the AI Search API or a public endpoint fails, it returns one of the errors documented on this page.

Errors that occur while an item is indexing are handled separately. See Indexing error codes.

How errors are returned

The REST API and public endpoints return errors in a JSON envelope:

{
  "success": false,
  "errors": [
    {
      "code": 7002,
      "message": "ai_search_not_found"
    }
  ],
  "result": {}
}

The Workers binding throws exceptions. The exception message contains the AI Search error message, such as ai_search_not_found.

For Workers binding calls, the thrown error class depends on the upstream HTTP status:

HTTP statusWorkers binding error
404AiSearchNotFoundError
5xxAiSearchInternalError
OtherAiSearchError

Common errors

These errors can occur across most AI Search API paths.

CodeMessageHTTP statusDetailsRecommended action
10000Authentication error401Authentication failed.Check your API token and AI Search permissions.
7001Internal Error500An internal error occurred.Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status and contact support if the error persists.
7002ai_search_not_found404The requested instance does not exist.Check the instance name and namespace.
7017unable_to_connect_to_ai_search503AI Search could not connect to an internal service.Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status and contact support if the error persists.
7063namespace_not_found404The requested namespace does not exist.Check the namespace name.
7068Internal Error500An internal invariant failed.Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status and contact support if the error persists.

Instances

These errors can occur when you create, read, update, delete, or get stats for AI Search instances through the REST API or Workers binding.

CodeMessageHTTP statusDetailsRecommended action
7002ai_search_not_found404The requested instance does not exist.Check the instance name and namespace.
7017unable_to_connect_to_ai_search503AI Search could not connect to the indexing engine.Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status and contact support if the error persists.
7010invalid_model400The configured or requested model is invalid.Use a supported model.
7018ai_gateway_not_found400The AI Gateway configured for the instance was not found.Set ai_gateway_id to an existing gateway when you create or update the instance, or create the gateway in AI Gateway.
7012ai_search_instance_invalid_token400The service API token configured for the instance is invalid.Create or update the service API token used by the instance.
7013max_instances_reached403The account reached its instance limit.Delete unused instances or request a higher limit.
7022ai_search_with_this_name_already_exist400An instance with this name already exists in the namespace.Use a different instance name or namespace.
7023domain_not_owned_by_user400AI Search could not confirm ownership of a website data source domain.Check that the domain is onboarded to Cloudflare.
7024invalid_domain400The website data source domain is invalid.Check the website data source URL.
7028missing_sitemap400AI Search could not find a valid sitemap for the website data source.Add or update the website sitemap.
7029missing_robots_txt400AI Search could not fetch robots.txt for the website data source.Add a valid robots.txt file with sitemap information.
7034forbidden_robots_txt400robots.txt blocks AI Search from crawling the website data source.Allow the AI Search crawler to crawl the site.
7035forbidden_sitemap400AI Search cannot access the website data source sitemap.Allow the AI Search crawler to access the sitemap URL.
7036invalid_chunk_size400The chunk size exceeds the embedding model input token limit.Use a smaller chunk size based on the embedding model limit.
7040invalid_custom_header400A website data source crawl header is invalid or not allowed.Review extra headers and remove unsupported headers.
7045specific_sitemaps_only_valid_when_parse_type_is_sitemap400Specific sitemaps were provided for an incompatible website data source parse type.Use specific sitemaps only with sitemap parsing.
7047invalid_url_location400A website data source URL location is invalid.Check the website data source URL.
7050fail_while_provisioning_managed_resources500AI Search could not create managed resources for an instance.Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status and contact support if provisioning continues to fail.
7052type_and_source_are_required_for_non_managed_instances400A non-managed instance is missing a type or source.Provide the required data source fields.

Namespaces

These errors can occur when you create, list, read, update, or delete namespaces, or move instances between namespaces.

CodeMessageHTTP statusDetailsRecommended action
7022ai_search_with_this_name_already_exist400An instance with this name already exists in the target namespace.Use a different instance name or namespace.
7062max_namespaces_reached403The account reached the limit of 100 namespaces.Delete unused namespaces or request a higher limit.
7063namespace_not_found404The requested namespace does not exist.Check the namespace name.
7064namespace_already_exists409The namespace already exists.Use a different namespace name or update the existing namespace.
7065cannot_modify_default_namespace400The default namespace is created for every account and cannot be deleted or modified by this operation.Use a non-default namespace for this operation.
7066namespace_not_empty400The namespace still contains instances.Move or delete instances before deleting the namespace.
7067namespace_same_name400The source and target namespace names are the same.Choose a different target namespace.

Tokens

These errors can occur when you create, list, read, update, or delete service API tokens for AI Search.

CodeMessageHTTP statusDetailsRecommended action
7012ai_search_instance_invalid_token400The token is invalid.Create or update the service API token.
7075token_not_found404The requested token does not exist.Create a new service API token.
7076token_in_use_by_instances409One or more instances still use the token.Update or delete those instances before deleting the service API token.

Items

These errors can occur when you upload, list, read, download, delete, sync, filter, or inspect indexed items through the Items API or Workers binding.

CodeMessageHTTP statusDetailsRecommended action
7032ai_search_is_paused400The instance is paused.Resume the instance before uploading items.
7041item_not_found404The requested item does not exist.Check the item ID.
7042item_key_already_exist409An item with this key already exists.Use a different filename or manage the existing item with the Items API.
7044unable_to_sync_item503AI Search could not sync the item.Retry the operation. Check indexing error codes for details.
7053this_operation_requires_a_managed_instance400The operation only works on managed instances.Use an instance with built-in storage.
7054file_exceeds_maximum_size413The uploaded file is too large.Reduce the file size before uploading. Review file size limits.
7055file_field_is_required400The upload request is missing the file field.Include a file field in the multipart form data.
7056invalid_metadata_format400The upload metadata is not valid.Send upload metadata as a valid JSON object. See metadata attributes.
7058invalid_metadata_filter400The metadata filter is not valid.Check the filter syntax and field names.
7059content_download_not_available_for_external_source_items400The original content is not available for an item from an external source.Download the file from the original data source.
7060unsupported_file_type400AI Search could not determine a supported content type.Upload a supported file type.
7072filename_exceeds_maximum_length400The filename or item key is longer than 128 characters.Use a filename or item key that is 128 characters or fewer.

Jobs

These errors can occur when you create, list, read, cancel, or list logs for sync jobs through the REST API or Workers binding.

CodeMessageHTTP statusDetailsRecommended action
7020sync_in_cooldown429A user-triggered sync job was requested within 30 seconds of a previous sync job.Wait at least 30 seconds before starting another sync job.
7021job_not_found404The requested job does not exist.Check the job ID.
7046job_cannot_be_cancelled400The job has already ended and cannot be cancelled.Refresh the job status before cancelling.

Search and chat

These errors can occur when you run instance search, cross-instance search, public endpoint search, or instance.search() through the REST API, Workers binding, or public endpoints.

CodeMessageHTTP statusDetailsRecommended action
7010invalid_model400The configured or requested model is invalid.Use a supported model.
7015filter_or_operator_only_supports_eq_filters400The or filter contains unsupported operators.Use supported filter syntax.
7016filter_or_operator_does_not_support_different_keys400The or filter includes multiple metadata keys.Use the same metadata attribute for every comparison inside the or filter.
7039missing_user_query400A search request does not include a user query.Include query or a user message in the messages format.
7057invalid_datetime_filter_value400A datetime metadata filter value is invalid.Use a valid datetime value in your metadata filter.
7058invalid_metadata_filter400The metadata filter is not valid.Check the filter syntax and field names.
7069monthly_query_quota_exceeded429The account reached the monthly query quota for its Workers plan.Review AI Search limits, wait for the quota to reset, or upgrade your Workers plan.
7070invalid_retrieval_type400The request set retrieval_type to a mode the instance's index_method does not support. Both keyword and hybrid require keyword indexing.Enable the required index method on the instance, which triggers a reindex. If the override was unintentional, remove retrieval_type.
7071vectorize_authentication_failed401AI Search could not authenticate with Vectorize.Check the instance configuration and service API token.
7073all_search_methods_failed500All retrieval methods failed.Retry the request. Check indexing error codes and instance configuration.
7080vectorize_filter_not_serializable400A filter cannot be sent to Vectorize.Use JSON-serializable filter values.
7089image_query_requires_vector_index400An image query requires vector indexing.Turn on vector search for the instance and reindex your content, or use an instance that already has vector search enabled.

Chat

These errors can occur when AI Search retrieves context and generates a response through instance chat completions, cross-instance chat completions, public endpoint chat completions, or instance.chatCompletions().

CodeMessageHTTP statusDetailsRecommended action
7010invalid_model400The configured or requested model is invalid.Use a supported model.
7038missing_user_query400A chat completions request does not include a user query.Include at least one user message in the messages format.
7069monthly_query_quota_exceeded429The account reached the monthly query quota for its Workers plan.Review AI Search limits, wait for the quota to reset, or upgrade your Workers plan.
7070invalid_retrieval_type400The request set retrieval_type to a mode the instance's index_method does not support. Both keyword and hybrid require keyword indexing.Enable the required index method on the instance, which triggers a reindex. If the override was unintentional, remove retrieval_type.
7073all_search_methods_failed500All retrieval methods failed.Retry the request. Check indexing error codes and instance configuration.
7089image_query_requires_vector_index400An image query requires vector indexing.Turn on vector search for the instance and reindex your content, or use an instance that already has vector search enabled.

Cross-instance search and chat

These errors can occur when you use cross-instance search or chat to query multiple instances in one request.

CodeMessageHTTP statusDetailsRecommended action
7049one_or_more_instance_searches_failed500A cross-instance search failed and return_on_failure is disabled.Retry the request, or allow partial results with return_on_failure.
7074too_many_multi_search_instances400A cross-instance search includes too many instances.Reduce instance_ids to 10 or fewer, the allowed limit.

When return_on_failure is enabled, cross-instance search can return partial results with errors: [{ instance_id, message: "search_failed" }]. That response does not use a numeric error code.

Models and AI Gateway

These errors can occur when a search or chat request calls Workers AI, AI Gateway, or an external model provider.

CodeMessageHTTP statusDetailsRecommended action
2003Rate limited429AI Gateway rate limited the request.Retry with backoff and review public endpoint rate limits, if applicable.
2016Prompt blocked due to security configurations424AI Gateway Guardrails blocked the prompt.Review AI Gateway Guardrails prompt settings and the prompt content.
2017Response blocked due to security configurations424AI Gateway Guardrails blocked the response.Review AI Gateway Guardrails response settings and the retrieved content.
7011workers_ai_fail_to_return_a_valid_response500Workers AI returned an invalid response.Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status and contact support if the error persists.
7019workers_ai_error400Workers AI returned an error for the request.Check the model, input, and AI Search options.
7030workers_ai_timeout400Workers AI timed out.Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status and contact support if the error persists.
7031ai_gateway_timeout400AI Gateway timed out.Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status and contact support if the error persists.
7033ai_gateway_exception502AI Gateway or the upstream model returned an error.Retry the request. Check AI Gateway and provider configuration.
7077ai_gateway_authentication_error401AI Gateway or the upstream provider rejected authentication.Check provider credentials in AI Gateway.
7078ai_gateway_billing_error402The upstream provider reported a billing issue.Check provider billing status in AI Gateway.
7079ai_gateway_context_window_exceeded413The request exceeds the model context window.Reduce message history, retrieved context, or result count.

Public endpoints

These errors can occur when public search, public chat completions, Model Context Protocol (MCP), snippet analytics, assets, or public endpoint routing fails before the request is proxied to AI Search. Public endpoint /search and /chat/completions can also return the AI Search API errors listed above.

CodeMessageHTTP statusDetailsRecommended action
60001asset not found404The requested UI snippet asset path does not exist, such as an incorrect or outdated asset version.Use the <script> tag from the UI snippet library without changes, and update the asset version if it is outdated.
60002hash not found on url404The public endpoint hash is missing from the URL.Use the public endpoint URL copied from the dashboard.
60003config not found404The public endpoint configuration was not found.Confirm that the public endpoint is enabled.
60004ai search not enabled404The public endpoint is disabled.Enable the public endpoint for the instance.
60005rate limited429The public endpoint rate limit was exceeded.Retry after the rate limit resets.
60006endpoint not found404The requested public endpoint route does not exist.Use a supported public endpoint.
60007mcp endpoint disabled401The MCP endpoint is disabled.Enable MCP for the public endpoint.
60008search endpoint disabled401The search endpoint is disabled.Enable the search endpoint in public endpoint settings.
60009chat completions endpoint disabled401The chat completions endpoint is disabled.Enable the chat completions endpoint in public endpoint settings.
60010method not allowed405The public endpoint snippet analytics /stats endpoint received an unsupported HTTP method.Send snippet analytics requests to /stats with POST.
60011invalid stats request body400The public endpoint snippet analytics /stats request body is invalid.Send a valid JSON body with a non-empty events array.
60012invalid instance_ids query parameter400A namespace public endpoint received a malformed instance_ids query parameter.Use a comma-separated instance_ids value, or omit it to search the configured namespace endpoint instances.
60013instance_ids contains values outside the configured allowlist400A namespace public endpoint request includes instance IDs outside its allowlist.Use only instance IDs configured for the namespace public endpoint.
60014path not supported for namespace-kind hash404A namespace public endpoint received an unsupported path.Use /search, /chat/completions, or /mcp.
60015request body must be a JSON object400The public endpoint request body is not a JSON object.Send the request body as a JSON object with Content-Type: application/json, not an array, string, or empty body. See public endpoint usage.
60016method not allowed; this MCP endpoint only accepts POST405The MCP endpoint received a non-POST request.Send MCP requests with POST.
60100internal error500The public endpoint returned an unexpected error.Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status and contact support if the error persists.

Troubleshoot API errors

If an API request fails, check the code and message fields in the error response. For Workers binding calls, check the thrown error name and message.

For transient service errors, retry with exponential backoff. If an internal or service error persists, contact Cloudflare support with the error code, instance ID, and request timestamp.