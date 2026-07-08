API error codes

When a request to the AI Search API or a public endpoint fails, it returns one of the errors documented on this page.

Errors that occur while an item is indexing are handled separately. See Indexing error codes.

How errors are returned

The REST API and public endpoints return errors in a JSON envelope:

{ " success " : false , " errors " : [ { " code " : 7002 , " message " : "ai_search_not_found" } ], " result " : {} }

The Workers binding throws exceptions. The exception message contains the AI Search error message, such as ai_search_not_found .

For Workers binding calls, the thrown error class depends on the upstream HTTP status:

HTTP status Workers binding error 404 AiSearchNotFoundError 5xx AiSearchInternalError Other AiSearchError

Common errors

These errors can occur across most AI Search API paths.

Code Message HTTP status Details Recommended action 10000 Authentication error 401 Authentication failed. Check your API token and AI Search permissions. 7001 Internal Error 500 An internal error occurred. Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status ↗ and contact support if the error persists. 7002 ai_search_not_found 404 The requested instance does not exist. Check the instance name and namespace. 7017 unable_to_connect_to_ai_search 503 AI Search could not connect to an internal service. Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status ↗ and contact support if the error persists. 7063 namespace_not_found 404 The requested namespace does not exist. Check the namespace name. 7068 Internal Error 500 An internal invariant failed. Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status ↗ and contact support if the error persists.

Instances

These errors can occur when you create, read, update, delete, or get stats for AI Search instances through the REST API or Workers binding.

Namespaces

These errors can occur when you create, list, read, update, or delete namespaces, or move instances between namespaces.

Code Message HTTP status Details Recommended action 7022 ai_search_with_this_name_already_exist 400 An instance with this name already exists in the target namespace. Use a different instance name or namespace. 7062 max_namespaces_reached 403 The account reached the limit of 100 namespaces. Delete unused namespaces or request a higher limit. 7063 namespace_not_found 404 The requested namespace does not exist. Check the namespace name. 7064 namespace_already_exists 409 The namespace already exists. Use a different namespace name or update the existing namespace. 7065 cannot_modify_default_namespace 400 The default namespace is created for every account and cannot be deleted or modified by this operation. Use a non-default namespace for this operation. 7066 namespace_not_empty 400 The namespace still contains instances. Move or delete instances before deleting the namespace. 7067 namespace_same_name 400 The source and target namespace names are the same. Choose a different target namespace.

Tokens

These errors can occur when you create, list, read, update, or delete service API tokens for AI Search.

Code Message HTTP status Details Recommended action 7012 ai_search_instance_invalid_token 400 The token is invalid. Create or update the service API token. 7075 token_not_found 404 The requested token does not exist. Create a new service API token. 7076 token_in_use_by_instances 409 One or more instances still use the token. Update or delete those instances before deleting the service API token.

Items

These errors can occur when you upload, list, read, download, delete, sync, filter, or inspect indexed items through the Items API or Workers binding.

Code Message HTTP status Details Recommended action 7032 ai_search_is_paused 400 The instance is paused. Resume the instance before uploading items. 7041 item_not_found 404 The requested item does not exist. Check the item ID. 7042 item_key_already_exist 409 An item with this key already exists. Use a different filename or manage the existing item with the Items API. 7044 unable_to_sync_item 503 AI Search could not sync the item. Retry the operation. Check indexing error codes for details. 7053 this_operation_requires_a_managed_instance 400 The operation only works on managed instances. Use an instance with built-in storage. 7054 file_exceeds_maximum_size 413 The uploaded file is too large. Reduce the file size before uploading. Review file size limits. 7055 file_field_is_required 400 The upload request is missing the file field. Include a file field in the multipart form data. 7056 invalid_metadata_format 400 The upload metadata is not valid. Send upload metadata as a valid JSON object. See metadata attributes. 7058 invalid_metadata_filter 400 The metadata filter is not valid. Check the filter syntax and field names. 7059 content_download_not_available_for_external_source_items 400 The original content is not available for an item from an external source. Download the file from the original data source. 7060 unsupported_file_type 400 AI Search could not determine a supported content type. Upload a supported file type. 7072 filename_exceeds_maximum_length 400 The filename or item key is longer than 128 characters. Use a filename or item key that is 128 characters or fewer.

Jobs

These errors can occur when you create, list, read, cancel, or list logs for sync jobs through the REST API or Workers binding.

Code Message HTTP status Details Recommended action 7020 sync_in_cooldown 429 A user-triggered sync job was requested within 30 seconds of a previous sync job. Wait at least 30 seconds before starting another sync job. 7021 job_not_found 404 The requested job does not exist. Check the job ID. 7046 job_cannot_be_cancelled 400 The job has already ended and cannot be cancelled. Refresh the job status before cancelling.

Search and chat

Search

These errors can occur when you run instance search, cross-instance search, public endpoint search, or instance.search() through the REST API, Workers binding, or public endpoints.

Code Message HTTP status Details Recommended action 7010 invalid_model 400 The configured or requested model is invalid. Use a supported model. 7015 filter_or_operator_only_supports_eq_filters 400 The or filter contains unsupported operators. Use supported filter syntax. 7016 filter_or_operator_does_not_support_different_keys 400 The or filter includes multiple metadata keys. Use the same metadata attribute for every comparison inside the or filter. 7039 missing_user_query 400 A search request does not include a user query. Include query or a user message in the messages format. 7057 invalid_datetime_filter_value 400 A datetime metadata filter value is invalid. Use a valid datetime value in your metadata filter. 7058 invalid_metadata_filter 400 The metadata filter is not valid. Check the filter syntax and field names. 7069 monthly_query_quota_exceeded 429 The account reached the monthly query quota for its Workers plan. Review AI Search limits, wait for the quota to reset, or upgrade your Workers plan. 7070 invalid_retrieval_type 400 The request set retrieval_type to a mode the instance's index_method does not support. Both keyword and hybrid require keyword indexing. Enable the required index method on the instance, which triggers a reindex. If the override was unintentional, remove retrieval_type . 7071 vectorize_authentication_failed 401 AI Search could not authenticate with Vectorize. Check the instance configuration and service API token. 7073 all_search_methods_failed 500 All retrieval methods failed. Retry the request. Check indexing error codes and instance configuration. 7080 vectorize_filter_not_serializable 400 A filter cannot be sent to Vectorize. Use JSON-serializable filter values. 7089 image_query_requires_vector_index 400 An image query requires vector indexing. Turn on vector search for the instance and reindex your content, or use an instance that already has vector search enabled.

Chat

These errors can occur when AI Search retrieves context and generates a response through instance chat completions, cross-instance chat completions, public endpoint chat completions, or instance.chatCompletions() .

Code Message HTTP status Details Recommended action 7010 invalid_model 400 The configured or requested model is invalid. Use a supported model. 7038 missing_user_query 400 A chat completions request does not include a user query. Include at least one user message in the messages format. 7069 monthly_query_quota_exceeded 429 The account reached the monthly query quota for its Workers plan. Review AI Search limits, wait for the quota to reset, or upgrade your Workers plan. 7070 invalid_retrieval_type 400 The request set retrieval_type to a mode the instance's index_method does not support. Both keyword and hybrid require keyword indexing. Enable the required index method on the instance, which triggers a reindex. If the override was unintentional, remove retrieval_type . 7073 all_search_methods_failed 500 All retrieval methods failed. Retry the request. Check indexing error codes and instance configuration. 7089 image_query_requires_vector_index 400 An image query requires vector indexing. Turn on vector search for the instance and reindex your content, or use an instance that already has vector search enabled.

Cross-instance search and chat

These errors can occur when you use cross-instance search or chat to query multiple instances in one request.

Code Message HTTP status Details Recommended action 7049 one_or_more_instance_searches_failed 500 A cross-instance search failed and return_on_failure is disabled. Retry the request, or allow partial results with return_on_failure . 7074 too_many_multi_search_instances 400 A cross-instance search includes too many instances. Reduce instance_ids to 10 or fewer, the allowed limit.

When return_on_failure is enabled, cross-instance search can return partial results with errors: [{ instance_id, message: "search_failed" }] . That response does not use a numeric error code.

Models and AI Gateway

These errors can occur when a search or chat request calls Workers AI, AI Gateway, or an external model provider.

Public endpoints

These errors can occur when public search, public chat completions, Model Context Protocol (MCP), snippet analytics, assets, or public endpoint routing fails before the request is proxied to AI Search. Public endpoint /search and /chat/completions can also return the AI Search API errors listed above.

Code Message HTTP status Details Recommended action 60001 asset not found 404 The requested UI snippet asset path does not exist, such as an incorrect or outdated asset version. Use the <script> tag from the UI snippet library without changes, and update the asset version if it is outdated. 60002 hash not found on url 404 The public endpoint hash is missing from the URL. Use the public endpoint URL copied from the dashboard. 60003 config not found 404 The public endpoint configuration was not found. Confirm that the public endpoint is enabled. 60004 ai search not enabled 404 The public endpoint is disabled. Enable the public endpoint for the instance. 60005 rate limited 429 The public endpoint rate limit was exceeded. Retry after the rate limit resets. 60006 endpoint not found 404 The requested public endpoint route does not exist. Use a supported public endpoint. 60007 mcp endpoint disabled 401 The MCP endpoint is disabled. Enable MCP for the public endpoint. 60008 search endpoint disabled 401 The search endpoint is disabled. Enable the search endpoint in public endpoint settings. 60009 chat completions endpoint disabled 401 The chat completions endpoint is disabled. Enable the chat completions endpoint in public endpoint settings. 60010 method not allowed 405 The public endpoint snippet analytics /stats endpoint received an unsupported HTTP method. Send snippet analytics requests to /stats with POST . 60011 invalid stats request body 400 The public endpoint snippet analytics /stats request body is invalid. Send a valid JSON body with a non-empty events array. 60012 invalid instance_ids query parameter 400 A namespace public endpoint received a malformed instance_ids query parameter. Use a comma-separated instance_ids value, or omit it to search the configured namespace endpoint instances. 60013 instance_ids contains values outside the configured allowlist 400 A namespace public endpoint request includes instance IDs outside its allowlist. Use only instance IDs configured for the namespace public endpoint. 60014 path not supported for namespace-kind hash 404 A namespace public endpoint received an unsupported path. Use /search , /chat/completions , or /mcp . 60015 request body must be a JSON object 400 The public endpoint request body is not a JSON object. Send the request body as a JSON object with Content-Type: application/json , not an array, string, or empty body. See public endpoint usage. 60016 method not allowed; this MCP endpoint only accepts POST 405 The MCP endpoint received a non- POST request. Send MCP requests with POST . 60100 internal error 500 The public endpoint returned an unexpected error. Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status ↗ and contact support if the error persists.

Troubleshoot API errors

If an API request fails, check the code and message fields in the error response. For Workers binding calls, check the thrown error name and message .

For transient service errors, retry with exponential backoff. If an internal or service error persists, contact Cloudflare support with the error code, instance ID, and request timestamp.