API error codes
When a request to the AI Search API or a public endpoint fails, it returns one of the errors documented on this page.
Errors that occur while an item is indexing are handled separately. See Indexing error codes.
The REST API and public endpoints return errors in a JSON envelope:
The Workers binding throws exceptions. The exception
message contains the AI Search error message, such as
ai_search_not_found.
For Workers binding calls, the thrown error class depends on the upstream HTTP status:
|HTTP status
|Workers binding error
|404
AiSearchNotFoundError
|5xx
AiSearchInternalError
|Other
AiSearchError
These errors can occur across most AI Search API paths.
|Code
|Message
|HTTP status
|Details
|Recommended action
|10000
Authentication error
|401
|Authentication failed.
|Check your API token and AI Search permissions.
|7001
Internal Error
|500
|An internal error occurred.
|Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status ↗ and contact support if the error persists.
|7002
ai_search_not_found
|404
|The requested instance does not exist.
|Check the instance name and namespace.
|7017
unable_to_connect_to_ai_search
|503
|AI Search could not connect to an internal service.
|Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status ↗ and contact support if the error persists.
|7063
namespace_not_found
|404
|The requested namespace does not exist.
|Check the namespace name.
|7068
Internal Error
|500
|An internal invariant failed.
|Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status ↗ and contact support if the error persists.
These errors can occur when you create, read, update, delete, or get stats for AI Search instances through the REST API or Workers binding.
|Code
|Message
|HTTP status
|Details
|Recommended action
|7002
ai_search_not_found
|404
|The requested instance does not exist.
|Check the instance name and namespace.
|7017
unable_to_connect_to_ai_search
|503
|AI Search could not connect to the indexing engine.
|Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status ↗ and contact support if the error persists.
|7010
invalid_model
|400
|The configured or requested model is invalid.
|Use a supported model.
|7018
ai_gateway_not_found
|400
|The AI Gateway configured for the instance was not found.
|Set
ai_gateway_id to an existing gateway when you create or update the instance, or create the gateway in AI Gateway.
|7012
ai_search_instance_invalid_token
|400
|The service API token configured for the instance is invalid.
|Create or update the service API token used by the instance.
|7013
max_instances_reached
|403
|The account reached its instance limit.
|Delete unused instances or request a higher limit.
|7022
ai_search_with_this_name_already_exist
|400
|An instance with this name already exists in the namespace.
|Use a different instance name or namespace.
|7023
domain_not_owned_by_user
|400
|AI Search could not confirm ownership of a website data source domain.
|Check that the domain is onboarded to Cloudflare.
|7024
invalid_domain
|400
|The website data source domain is invalid.
|Check the website data source URL.
|7028
missing_sitemap
|400
|AI Search could not find a valid sitemap for the website data source.
|Add or update the website sitemap.
|7029
missing_robots_txt
|400
|AI Search could not fetch
robots.txt for the website data source.
|Add a valid
robots.txt file with sitemap information.
|7034
forbidden_robots_txt
|400
robots.txt blocks AI Search from crawling the website data source.
|Allow the AI Search crawler to crawl the site.
|7035
forbidden_sitemap
|400
|AI Search cannot access the website data source sitemap.
|Allow the AI Search crawler to access the sitemap URL.
|7036
invalid_chunk_size
|400
|The chunk size exceeds the embedding model input token limit.
|Use a smaller chunk size based on the embedding model limit.
|7040
invalid_custom_header
|400
|A website data source crawl header is invalid or not allowed.
|Review extra headers and remove unsupported headers.
|7045
specific_sitemaps_only_valid_when_parse_type_is_sitemap
|400
|Specific sitemaps were provided for an incompatible website data source parse type.
|Use specific sitemaps only with sitemap parsing.
|7047
invalid_url_location
|400
|A website data source URL location is invalid.
|Check the website data source URL.
|7050
fail_while_provisioning_managed_resources
|500
|AI Search could not create managed resources for an instance.
|Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status ↗ and contact support if provisioning continues to fail.
|7052
type_and_source_are_required_for_non_managed_instances
|400
|A non-managed instance is missing a
type or
source.
|Provide the required data source fields.
These errors can occur when you create, list, read, update, or delete namespaces, or move instances between namespaces.
|Code
|Message
|HTTP status
|Details
|Recommended action
|7022
ai_search_with_this_name_already_exist
|400
|An instance with this name already exists in the target namespace.
|Use a different instance name or namespace.
|7062
max_namespaces_reached
|403
|The account reached the limit of 100 namespaces.
|Delete unused namespaces or request a higher limit.
|7063
namespace_not_found
|404
|The requested namespace does not exist.
|Check the namespace name.
|7064
namespace_already_exists
|409
|The namespace already exists.
|Use a different namespace name or update the existing namespace.
|7065
cannot_modify_default_namespace
|400
|The default namespace is created for every account and cannot be deleted or modified by this operation.
|Use a non-default namespace for this operation.
|7066
namespace_not_empty
|400
|The namespace still contains instances.
|Move or delete instances before deleting the namespace.
|7067
namespace_same_name
|400
|The source and target namespace names are the same.
|Choose a different target namespace.
These errors can occur when you create, list, read, update, or delete service API tokens for AI Search.
|Code
|Message
|HTTP status
|Details
|Recommended action
|7012
ai_search_instance_invalid_token
|400
|The token is invalid.
|Create or update the service API token.
|7075
token_not_found
|404
|The requested token does not exist.
|Create a new service API token.
|7076
token_in_use_by_instances
|409
|One or more instances still use the token.
|Update or delete those instances before deleting the service API token.
These errors can occur when you upload, list, read, download, delete, sync, filter, or inspect indexed items through the Items API or Workers binding.
|Code
|Message
|HTTP status
|Details
|Recommended action
|7032
ai_search_is_paused
|400
|The instance is paused.
|Resume the instance before uploading items.
|7041
item_not_found
|404
|The requested item does not exist.
|Check the item ID.
|7042
item_key_already_exist
|409
|An item with this key already exists.
|Use a different filename or manage the existing item with the Items API.
|7044
unable_to_sync_item
|503
|AI Search could not sync the item.
|Retry the operation. Check indexing error codes for details.
|7053
this_operation_requires_a_managed_instance
|400
|The operation only works on managed instances.
|Use an instance with built-in storage.
|7054
file_exceeds_maximum_size
|413
|The uploaded file is too large.
|Reduce the file size before uploading. Review file size limits.
|7055
file_field_is_required
|400
|The upload request is missing the
file field.
|Include a
file field in the multipart form data.
|7056
invalid_metadata_format
|400
|The upload metadata is not valid.
|Send upload metadata as a valid JSON object. See metadata attributes.
|7058
invalid_metadata_filter
|400
|The metadata filter is not valid.
|Check the filter syntax and field names.
|7059
content_download_not_available_for_external_source_items
|400
|The original content is not available for an item from an external source.
|Download the file from the original data source.
|7060
unsupported_file_type
|400
|AI Search could not determine a supported content type.
|Upload a supported file type.
|7072
filename_exceeds_maximum_length
|400
|The filename or item key is longer than 128 characters.
|Use a filename or item key that is 128 characters or fewer.
These errors can occur when you create, list, read, cancel, or list logs for sync jobs through the REST API or Workers binding.
|Code
|Message
|HTTP status
|Details
|Recommended action
|7020
sync_in_cooldown
|429
|A user-triggered sync job was requested within 30 seconds of a previous sync job.
|Wait at least 30 seconds before starting another sync job.
|7021
job_not_found
|404
|The requested job does not exist.
|Check the job ID.
|7046
job_cannot_be_cancelled
|400
|The job has already ended and cannot be cancelled.
|Refresh the job status before cancelling.
These errors can occur when you run instance search, cross-instance search, public endpoint search, or
instance.search() through the REST API, Workers binding, or public endpoints.
|Code
|Message
|HTTP status
|Details
|Recommended action
|7010
invalid_model
|400
|The configured or requested model is invalid.
|Use a supported model.
|7015
filter_or_operator_only_supports_eq_filters
|400
|The
or filter contains unsupported operators.
|Use supported filter syntax.
|7016
filter_or_operator_does_not_support_different_keys
|400
|The
or filter includes multiple metadata keys.
|Use the same metadata attribute for every comparison inside the
or filter.
|7039
missing_user_query
|400
|A search request does not include a user query.
|Include
query or a user message in the messages format.
|7057
invalid_datetime_filter_value
|400
|A datetime metadata filter value is invalid.
|Use a valid datetime value in your metadata filter.
|7058
invalid_metadata_filter
|400
|The metadata filter is not valid.
|Check the filter syntax and field names.
|7069
monthly_query_quota_exceeded
|429
|The account reached the monthly query quota for its Workers plan.
|Review AI Search limits, wait for the quota to reset, or upgrade your Workers plan.
|7070
invalid_retrieval_type
|400
|The request set
retrieval_type to a mode the instance's
index_method does not support. Both
keyword and
hybrid require keyword indexing.
|Enable the required index method on the instance, which triggers a reindex. If the override was unintentional, remove
retrieval_type.
|7071
vectorize_authentication_failed
|401
|AI Search could not authenticate with Vectorize.
|Check the instance configuration and service API token.
|7073
all_search_methods_failed
|500
|All retrieval methods failed.
|Retry the request. Check indexing error codes and instance configuration.
|7080
vectorize_filter_not_serializable
|400
|A filter cannot be sent to Vectorize.
|Use JSON-serializable filter values.
|7089
image_query_requires_vector_index
|400
|An image query requires vector indexing.
|Turn on vector search for the instance and reindex your content, or use an instance that already has vector search enabled.
These errors can occur when AI Search retrieves context and generates a response through instance chat completions, cross-instance chat completions, public endpoint chat completions, or
instance.chatCompletions().
|Code
|Message
|HTTP status
|Details
|Recommended action
|7010
invalid_model
|400
|The configured or requested model is invalid.
|Use a supported model.
|7038
missing_user_query
|400
|A chat completions request does not include a user query.
|Include at least one user message in the messages format.
|7069
monthly_query_quota_exceeded
|429
|The account reached the monthly query quota for its Workers plan.
|Review AI Search limits, wait for the quota to reset, or upgrade your Workers plan.
|7070
invalid_retrieval_type
|400
|The request set
retrieval_type to a mode the instance's
index_method does not support. Both
keyword and
hybrid require keyword indexing.
|Enable the required index method on the instance, which triggers a reindex. If the override was unintentional, remove
retrieval_type.
|7073
all_search_methods_failed
|500
|All retrieval methods failed.
|Retry the request. Check indexing error codes and instance configuration.
|7089
image_query_requires_vector_index
|400
|An image query requires vector indexing.
|Turn on vector search for the instance and reindex your content, or use an instance that already has vector search enabled.
These errors can occur when you use cross-instance search or chat to query multiple instances in one request.
|Code
|Message
|HTTP status
|Details
|Recommended action
|7049
one_or_more_instance_searches_failed
|500
|A cross-instance search failed and
return_on_failure is disabled.
|Retry the request, or allow partial results with
return_on_failure.
|7074
too_many_multi_search_instances
|400
|A cross-instance search includes too many instances.
|Reduce
instance_ids to 10 or fewer, the allowed limit.
When
return_on_failure is enabled, cross-instance search can return partial results with
errors: [{ instance_id, message: "search_failed" }]. That response does not use a numeric error code.
These errors can occur when a search or chat request calls Workers AI, AI Gateway, or an external model provider.
|Code
|Message
|HTTP status
|Details
|Recommended action
|2003
Rate limited
|429
|AI Gateway rate limited the request.
|Retry with backoff and review public endpoint rate limits, if applicable.
|2016
Prompt blocked due to security configurations
|424
|AI Gateway Guardrails blocked the prompt.
|Review AI Gateway Guardrails prompt settings and the prompt content.
|2017
Response blocked due to security configurations
|424
|AI Gateway Guardrails blocked the response.
|Review AI Gateway Guardrails response settings and the retrieved content.
|7011
workers_ai_fail_to_return_a_valid_response
|500
|Workers AI returned an invalid response.
|Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status ↗ and contact support if the error persists.
|7019
workers_ai_error
|400
|Workers AI returned an error for the request.
|Check the model, input, and AI Search options.
|7030
workers_ai_timeout
|400
|Workers AI timed out.
|Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status ↗ and contact support if the error persists.
|7031
ai_gateway_timeout
|400
|AI Gateway timed out.
|Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status ↗ and contact support if the error persists.
|7033
ai_gateway_exception
|502
|AI Gateway or the upstream model returned an error.
|Retry the request. Check AI Gateway and provider configuration.
|7077
ai_gateway_authentication_error
|401
|AI Gateway or the upstream provider rejected authentication.
|Check provider credentials in AI Gateway.
|7078
ai_gateway_billing_error
|402
|The upstream provider reported a billing issue.
|Check provider billing status in AI Gateway.
|7079
ai_gateway_context_window_exceeded
|413
|The request exceeds the model context window.
|Reduce message history, retrieved context, or result count.
These errors can occur when public search, public chat completions, Model Context Protocol (MCP), snippet analytics, assets, or public endpoint routing fails before the request is proxied to AI Search. Public endpoint
/search and
/chat/completions can also return the AI Search API errors listed above.
|Code
|Message
|HTTP status
|Details
|Recommended action
|60001
asset not found
|404
|The requested UI snippet asset path does not exist, such as an incorrect or outdated asset version.
|Use the
<script> tag from the UI snippet library without changes, and update the asset version if it is outdated.
|60002
hash not found on url
|404
|The public endpoint hash is missing from the URL.
|Use the public endpoint URL copied from the dashboard.
|60003
config not found
|404
|The public endpoint configuration was not found.
|Confirm that the public endpoint is enabled.
|60004
ai search not enabled
|404
|The public endpoint is disabled.
|Enable the public endpoint for the instance.
|60005
rate limited
|429
|The public endpoint rate limit was exceeded.
|Retry after the rate limit resets.
|60006
endpoint not found
|404
|The requested public endpoint route does not exist.
|Use a supported public endpoint.
|60007
mcp endpoint disabled
|401
|The MCP endpoint is disabled.
|Enable MCP for the public endpoint.
|60008
search endpoint disabled
|401
|The search endpoint is disabled.
|Enable the search endpoint in public endpoint settings.
|60009
chat completions endpoint disabled
|401
|The chat completions endpoint is disabled.
|Enable the chat completions endpoint in public endpoint settings.
|60010
method not allowed
|405
|The public endpoint snippet analytics
/stats endpoint received an unsupported HTTP method.
|Send snippet analytics requests to
/stats with
POST.
|60011
invalid stats request body
|400
|The public endpoint snippet analytics
/stats request body is invalid.
|Send a valid JSON body with a non-empty
events array.
|60012
invalid instance_ids query parameter
|400
|A namespace public endpoint received a malformed
instance_ids query parameter.
|Use a comma-separated
instance_ids value, or omit it to search the configured namespace endpoint instances.
|60013
instance_ids contains values outside the configured allowlist
|400
|A namespace public endpoint request includes instance IDs outside its allowlist.
|Use only instance IDs configured for the namespace public endpoint.
|60014
path not supported for namespace-kind hash
|404
|A namespace public endpoint received an unsupported path.
|Use
/search,
/chat/completions, or
/mcp.
|60015
request body must be a JSON object
|400
|The public endpoint request body is not a JSON object.
|Send the request body as a JSON object with
Content-Type: application/json, not an array, string, or empty body. See public endpoint usage.
|60016
method not allowed; this MCP endpoint only accepts POST
|405
|The MCP endpoint received a non-
POST request.
|Send MCP requests with
POST.
|60100
internal error
|500
|The public endpoint returned an unexpected error.
|Retry the request. Check Cloudflare Status ↗ and contact support if the error persists.
If an API request fails, check the
code and
message fields in the error response. For Workers binding calls, check the thrown error
name and
message.
For transient service errors, retry with exponential backoff. If an internal or service error persists, contact Cloudflare support with the error code, instance ID, and request timestamp.